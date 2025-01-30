Yunu and WCG Transform Clinical Trial Imaging at Scale

Yunu, a leading provider of clinical trial imaging workflow and data management solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with WCG, a global leader in clinical trial solutions, in support of WCG’s imaging services. WCG is one of the world’s largest clinical services organizations, providing solutions that directly impacted 93% of all FDA-approved therapeutics last year.

Yunu manages more than 5,000 active clinical trial protocols and serves as the primary source of imaging endpoint data for over 25% of all NCI-designated cancer centers. The partnership between Yunu and WCG enables the companies to revolutionize their capabilities in trial imaging, providing sponsors and sites with enhanced support to ensure accurate, efficient, and transparent clinical trials.

With Yunu’s advanced platform, WCG has expanded its ability to support critical imaging workflows for trial sponsors, offering real-time transparency to highly accurate trial imaging data. The platform provides support for WCG imaging services, eliminating ineffective and redundant systems, streamlining imaging services, further decreasing start-up timelines, and creating a robust foundation for managing larger, more complex prospective trial workflows while also accelerating their growing portfolio of imaging AI validation trials.

Through this collaboration, Yunu empowers WCG to provide a differentiated experience for sponsors, where they can:

See Everything : Access live insights and analytics for greater control over trial progress.

Collaborate Freely : Communicate with all trial stakeholders through a common platform.

Move Faster: Streamline processes and minimize inefficiencies to deliver expedited, more effective trials.

WCG now also offers Yunu capabilities to trial sites, harmonizing workflow and supplying critical imaging assessment tools that ensure compliance with each trial’s specific protocol. Leveraging Yunu to deliver imaging accuracy at the source eliminates downstream delays and site-central discordance. Cancer centers are already rapidly adopting the Yunu platform for imaging across all trials to improve trial imaging accuracy, patient qualification and retention, and to gain insights from earlier tumor response signals.

This collaboration underscores Yunu’s and WCG’s commitment to better serve sponsors, sites, and ultimately, clinical trial participants. Both Yunu (Booth #106) and WCG (Booth #803) will be exhibiting at SCOPE 2025, Feb. 3-6 in Orlando, Florida, where attendees can request a joint meeting to see a demonstration of Yunu’s full capabilities and learn more about the partnership.

About Yunu

Yunu provides innovative imaging workflow and data management solutions designed to optimize clinical trial processes. By integrating advanced technologies, Yunu enables life sciences organizations to streamline imaging workflows, improve accuracy, and accelerate timelines. Yunu’s platform supports clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, offering scalability and flexibility for organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit yunu.io and follow us on LinkedIn or X @Yunu_Inc .

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical .

