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Younet AI Partners with Perpetuals.com to License and Co-Develop Forgentiq.ai Sovereign LLM and Agentic Technology Platform

April 10, 2026 | 
7 min read

Strategic Partnership Positions Both Companies at the Forefront of Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Market Infrastructure

Anthropic-Broadcom Landmark Deal Securing 3.5 Gigawatts of TPU Capacity Validates the AI Infrastructure Thesis and Confirms Announced Today Vision of Enterprise-Grade Private AI as the Defining Asset Class of This Decade

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Younet AI, the enterprise-grade private AI solutions provider, today announced its strategic technology partnership with Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC), the AI-powered financial services company operating regulated digital asset market infrastructure. This collaboration integrates Younet's sovereign LLM capabilities and Forgentiq.ai agentic infrastructure for Perpetuals.com.

This market-moving and technology-defining partnership establishes Perpetuals.com and Forgentiq.ai as the cornerstone of regulated, secure, and trusted fintech market infrastructure — and Younet AI is proud to be the technology partner enabling this transformation.

Announced Partnership's Technology Deep Dive: On-Premise Sovereign LLM + Forgentiq.ai Agentic Infrastructure

Younet AI's on-premise, sovereign LLM deployment combined with Forgentiq.ai's agentic infrastructure opens an entirely new frontier for Blockchain market and fintech marketplace operators — from emerging platforms to the largest institutional exchanges.

CapabilityTech spec Operational Benefit 
   
Sovereign LLM DeploymentOn-premise / air-gapped / private cloudData stays in-house — zero external API calls
Security DesignVPN only accessSecurity-first architecture
Forgentiq.ai AgentsModular, task-specific AI agentsCustomizable automation for compliance, risk, execution
Multi-Jurisdiction ComplianceOn demand compliance framework selectionAutomation for compliance
Latency OptimizationExecution supportInstitutional-grade performance

Why Sovereign AI Matters for Perpetuals.com and Financial Infrastructure

For regulated financial market operators, the equation is simple: data that leaves the premises is data uncontrolled. Younet's sovereign LLM architecture ensures that sensitive trading data, customer information, and proprietary strategies never traverse external networks — a critical requirement for MiFID II compliance and institutional client confidence.

CapabilityDescription 
  
Data Leaves PremisesData Stays On-Premise or private cloud
Latency + Privacy RiskZero External Dependency
Third-Party ServersOperator-Controlled Infrastructure
Compliance ExposureFull Data Sovereignty

Strategic Rationale: Timing the Market Inflection

The partnership arrives at a pivotal inflection point for institutional fintech market:

Market SignalData PointSource 
   
Q1 2026 VC into Crypto Infrastructure$2.5 billionCCN
401(k) Crypto Allocation ProposalTrillions in potential AUMAxios
CFTC Perpetual Futures ApprovalImminentMEXC

"Institutional capital is flowing into blockchain infrastructure at unprecedented scale. A unified platform announcement, the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed 401(k) digital assets allocations, and the CFTC's imminent approval of perpetual futures all signal one thing: the market is ready for regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure."

Alex Kapralov, CEO, Younet AI

MARKET ACTION: KEY POINTS VALIDATING THE PARTNERSHIP'S AI INFRASTRUCTURE THESIS

This week also brought notable market infrastructure action signals. Recently announced multi-Giga Watts power supply agreements by top Ai companies, demonstrate that frontier AI companies are now rapidly securing dedicated, gigawatt-scale compute infrastructure, because of enterprise AI demands to power institutional-grade architecture. Forgentiq.ai's on-premises, data-sovereign operation model mirrors this strategic vertical infrastructure approach, delivering vertical data ownership and security for fintech industry.

Concurrent Partnership Technology Announcement

Younet is Introducing Forgteam: Sandboxed Native Orchestration Engine

Controlled. Predictable. Secure.

Younet AI announces near-term development of Forgteam (codename), a fully sandboxed, native orchestration engine for Forgentiq.ai agents.

CapabilityDescription 
  
Sandboxed ExecutionEach agent team operates in isolated, controlled environments
Deterministic OrchestrationPredictable task sequencing — no probabilistic execution failures
Transparent Token EconomicsReal-time visibility into token consumption per agent, per task
Team CoordinationMultiple Forgentiq.ai agents work together with defined roles and handoffs
Audit TrailsLogging of agent decisions, actions, and resource utilization
Forgteam will enable enterprise operators to deploy teams of AI agents that collaborate efficiently, transparently, and within strict operational boundaries — a stark contrast to the chaos emerging in uncontrolled orchestration environments.

Forgteam - Agent Sequence of Execution Control, Transparency of Token Economics

The AI agent ecosystem is facing a critical inflection point, where autonomous agents shown ability to venture outside of requested tasks, and substantially over use token budgets.

Recent Known IssuesImpact  Forgentiq.ai proposed solution 
   
Prompt StackingThousands of tokens consumed before task
execution begins		Lean prompt architecture — minimal overhead
Context AccumulationSimple tasks consume 5-10x expected tokensScoped context windows — task-appropriate memory
Non-Deterministic ExecutionUnreliable task sequencing, frequent failuresDeterministic orchestration — predictable workflows
Memory PollutionUnrelated data clutters agent contextIsolated agent workspaces — clean execution
Uncontrolled Token BurnUsers report 50x cost increasesTransparent token metering — budget controls
No Privacy GuaranteesData flows to third-party LLM providersSovereign LLM — data never leaves premises

Forgentiq.ai with Forgteam delivers what Younet believes other Agentic Architectures cannot: controlled, predictable, secure multi-agent orchestration with clear token economics.

CEO Validation Statement:

"This week brought a watershed moment for the AI agent ecosystem. The message from the largest AI providers is clear: uncontrolled agent frameworks consuming unlimited resources are unsustainable. Forgentiq.ai was architected from day one around data sovereignty intersected with sandboxed agentic AI methodology. Native team of agents run in controlled environments with clear token economics, deterministic execution, and full operator visibility. Forgentiq.ai deployed on Younet's sovereign LLM infrastructure, provides for data sovereignty, costs controls, and eliminates third-party dependency risk.

Younet's announced partnership with Perpetuals.com demonstrates how this architecture translates to real-world, regulated financial use cases. This is the future of enterprise AI - today."

Alex Kapralov, Chief Executive Officer, Younet AI

About Younet AI

Younet.ai is a Toronto-based AI technology company specializing in enterprise-grade private LLM solutions. The company's platform hosts thousands of custom AI agents and features advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC)

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development, capabilities, expected benefits, and potential applications of Forgentiq.ai; and Younet.ai's collaboration with Perpetuals.com (NASDAQ: PDC). Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to develop and deploy new technologies, the performance and reliability of AI models and simulations, data availability and quality, cybersecurity and privacy considerations, regulatory considerations, market adoption, and other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Younet.ai undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact (Younet.ai)
Matt Rasner
m.rasner@younet.ai


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291899



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