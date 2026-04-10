Capability Tech spec Operational Benefit Sovereign LLM Deployment On-premise / air-gapped / private cloud Data stays in-house — zero external API calls Security Design VPN only access Security-first architecture Forgentiq.ai Agents Modular, task-specific AI agents Customizable automation for compliance, risk, execution Multi-Jurisdiction Compliance On demand compliance framework selection Automation for compliance Latency Optimization Execution support Institutional-grade performance

Capability Description Data Leaves Premises Data Stays On-Premise or private cloud Latency + Privacy Risk Zero External Dependency Third-Party Servers Operator-Controlled Infrastructure Compliance Exposure Full Data Sovereignty

Market Signal Data Point Source Q1 2026 VC into Crypto Infrastructure $2.5 billion CCN 401(k) Crypto Allocation Proposal Trillions in potential AUM Axios CFTC Perpetual Futures Approval Imminent MEXC

Capability Description Sandboxed Execution Each agent team operates in isolated, controlled environments Deterministic Orchestration Predictable task sequencing — no probabilistic execution failures Transparent Token Economics Real-time visibility into token consumption per agent, per task Team Coordination Multiple Forgentiq.ai agents work together with defined roles and handoffs Audit Trails Logging of agent decisions, actions, and resource utilization

Recent Known Issues Impact Forgentiq.ai proposed solution Prompt Stacking Thousands of tokens consumed before task

execution begins Lean prompt architecture — minimal overhead Context Accumulation Simple tasks consume 5-10x expected tokens Scoped context windows — task-appropriate memory Non-Deterministic Execution Unreliable task sequencing, frequent failures Deterministic orchestration — predictable workflows Memory Pollution Unrelated data clutters agent context Isolated agent workspaces — clean execution Uncontrolled Token Burn Users report 50x cost increases Transparent token metering — budget controls No Privacy Guarantees Data flows to third-party LLM providers Sovereign LLM — data never leaves premises

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Younet AI, the enterprise-grade private AI solutions provider, today announced its strategic technology partnership with Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC), the AI-powered financial services company operating regulated digital asset market infrastructure. This collaboration integrates Younet's sovereign LLM capabilities and Forgentiq.ai agentic infrastructure for Perpetuals.com.This market-moving and technology-defining partnership establishes Perpetuals.com and Forgentiq.ai as the cornerstone of regulated, secure, and trusted fintech market infrastructure — and Younet AI is proud to be the technology partner enabling this transformation.Younet AI's on-premise, sovereign LLM deployment combined with Forgentiq.ai's agentic infrastructure opens an entirely new frontier for Blockchain market and fintech marketplace operators — from emerging platforms to the largest institutional exchanges.For regulated financial market operators, the equation is simple: data that leaves the premises is data uncontrolled. Younet's sovereign LLM architecture ensures that sensitive trading data, customer information, and proprietary strategies never traverse external networks — a critical requirement for MiFID II compliance and institutional client confidence.The partnership arrives at a pivotal inflection point for institutional fintech market:"Institutional capital is flowing into blockchain infrastructure at unprecedented scale. A unified platform announcement, the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed 401(k) digital assets allocations, and the CFTC's imminent approval of perpetual futures all signal one thing: the market is ready for regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure."This week also brought notable market infrastructure action signals. Recently announced multi-Giga Watts power supply agreements by top Ai companies, demonstrate that frontier AI companies are now rapidly securing dedicated, gigawatt-scale compute infrastructure, because of enterprise AI demands to power institutional-grade architecture. Forgentiq.ai's on-premises, data-sovereign operation model mirrors this strategic vertical infrastructure approach, delivering vertical data ownership and security for fintech industry.Younet AI announces near-term development of Forgteam (codename), a fully sandboxed, native orchestration engine for Forgentiq.ai agents.Forgteam will enable enterprise operators to deploy teams of AI agents that collaborate efficiently, transparently, and within strict operational boundaries — a stark contrast to the chaos emerging in uncontrolled orchestration environments.The AI agent ecosystem is facing a critical inflection point, where autonomous agents shown ability to venture outside of requested tasks, and substantially over use token budgets.Forgentiq.ai with Forgteam delivers what Younet believes other Agentic Architectures cannot: controlled, predictable, secure multi-agent orchestration with clear token economics."This week brought a watershed moment for the AI agent ecosystem. The message from the largest AI providers is clear: uncontrolled agent frameworks consuming unlimited resources are unsustainable. Forgentiq.ai was architected from day one around data sovereignty intersected with sandboxed agentic AI methodology. Native team of agents run in controlled environments with clear token economics, deterministic execution, and full operator visibility. Forgentiq.ai deployed on Younet's sovereign LLM infrastructure, provides for data sovereignty, costs controls, and eliminates third-party dependency risk.Younet's announced partnership with Perpetuals.com demonstrates how this architecture translates to real-world, regulated financial use cases. This is the future of enterprise AI - today."Younet.ai is a Toronto-based AI technology company specializing in enterprise-grade private LLM solutions. The company's platform hosts thousands of custom AI agents and features advanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities.Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk through empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self-clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi-asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.For more information, visitThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the development, capabilities, expected benefits, and potential applications of Forgentiq.ai; and Younet.ai's collaboration with Perpetuals.com (NASDAQ: PDC). Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to develop and deploy new technologies, the performance and reliability of AI models and simulations, data availability and quality, cybersecurity and privacy considerations, regulatory considerations, market adoption, and other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Younet.ai undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visit