SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

YolTech Therapeutics Raises $45 Million in Series B Financing Led by AstraZeneca-CICC

September 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

SHANGHAI, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering in vivo genome editing therapies, today announced the closing of its approximately $45 million Series B financing led by the AstraZeneca-CICC healthcare investment fund. The proceeds will support the advancement of YolTech's clinical programs and global strategic execution.

Dr. Yuxuan Wu, Founder and CEO of YolTech, "This financing marks an important milestone as we continue advancing our pipeline toward transformative therapies. We are committed to turning cutting-edge gene-editing science into real-world treatments for patients worldwide."

About YolTech Therapeutics

Founded in 2021, YolTech Therapeutics is advancing next-generation in vivo gene-editing therapies designed for one-time treatment. The company has built a fully integrated platform encompassing proprietary CRISPR nucleases (YolCas), base editors (YolBE), and a cutting-edge lipid nanoparticle delivery system (Yol-LNPs), enabling precise, efficient, and tissue-specific gene editing across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

In 2024, YolTech's lead program YOLT-201, a CRISPR-based therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), became the first in vivo gene-editing therapy in China to enter Phase I/IIa clinical trial. Since then, the company has advanced four clinical-stage programs addressing ATTR, familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1), and β-thalassemia/sickle cell disease (TDT/SCD).

YolTech operates a cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility supporting clinical supply through Phase III and early commercial scale-up, ensuring manufacturing consistency and scalability across programs.

With one of the most extensive in vivo gene-editing clinical pipeline globally, YolTech continues to lead in the field. Its base-editing therapy YOLT-101, developed for familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), became the first in vivo base-editing program to receive IND clearance in both China and the United States.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yoltech-therapeutics-raises-45-million-in-series-b-financing-led-by-astrazeneca-cicc-302553734.html

SOURCE YolTech Therapeutics

Asia China Funding Series B
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dollar boat swimming on paper waves
Funding
Odyssey Rebounds Off Failed IPO With $213M Series D
September 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Business people shaking hand in China.
China
Hengrui Licenses Heart Disease Drug to US Startup for up to $1B+
September 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Changing or transforming, turning around, challenging the odds and conquering adversity, a businessman pole vaulting from the down arrow to the up arrow of growth
IPO
SPACs Line Up To Clear Biotech’s IPO Backlog
September 3, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A hand about to burst a money bubble with a pin. Metaphor for an economic or financial bubble crisis.
IPO
After 2021 SPAC Bubble, How Did These 6 Biotechs Fare?
September 3, 2025
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac