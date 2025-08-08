SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Y-mAbs to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results on August 8, 2025

August 8, 2025 
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report results for the second quarter 2025 before the market open on Friday, August 8, 2025.

In light of the previously announced transaction with affiliated entities of SERB Pharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs will not be hosting an earnings conference call.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s broad and advanced commercial product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform.

SADA®, SADA PRIT, DANYELZA® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS

Investor and Media Contacts:

Courtney Dugan
VP, Head of Investor Relations
cdu@ymabs.com

Aaron Palash / Fouad Boutros
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
apalash@joelefrank.com
fboutros@joelefrank.com
212-355-4449

