XyloCor Appoints John Tucker as President and Chief Executive Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc. (XyloCor or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for cardiovascular disease, today announced the appointment of John Tucker as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and life sciences industries, with a proven track record of advancing clinical programs, building high-performing teams, and driving strategic growth. He succeeds the Company’s current interim leadership, will join the Board of Directors and assumes both roles effective immediately.

“XyloCor is at a pivotal moment in its evolution,” said Mr. Tucker. “With a promising pipeline and a deeply committed team, we are well positioned to transform the treatment landscape for patients with cardiovascular disease. I am honored to lead the Company into its next chapter and look forward to accelerating our clinical programs, strengthening our partnerships and delivering long-term value to both patients and shareholders.”

Glenn Batchelder, Chairman of the Board, welcomed Tucker’s appointment: “John is a dynamic and visionary leader with the operational expertise and strategic insight needed to guide XyloCor through its next phase of development. Following a comprehensive executive search, the Board unanimously agreed that John is the right leader to advance our mission and unlock the potential of our gene therapy platform.”

“John is a proven leader with deep expertise in cardiovascular medicine and a strong track record of building innovative biotechnology organizations,” said Pascal Touchon, Board Member and Operating Partner at Jeito Capital. “His strategic vision, operational discipline and commitment to patients make him exceptionally well suited to lead XyloCor. Under his leadership, the Company is well positioned to further accelerate the development of transformative therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease.”

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tucker served as CEO of scPharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Alcresta Therapeutics. As a leader in the biotechnology space, John has been a central figure in IPO execution, regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts. He brings more than 20 years of experience in leading fundraising initiatives, strategic partnerships and late-stage clinical development programs.

About XyloCor

XyloCor is a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing potential best-in-class gene therapies designed to address the underlying causes of cardiovascular disease. The Company’s lead product candidate, XC001, is in clinical development for use in patients with coronary artery disease and refractory angina for whom there are no treatment options. The Company, which was co-founded by Ronald Crystal, MD, and Todd Rosengart, MD, has an exclusive license from Cornell University. For more information, visit www.xylocor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

