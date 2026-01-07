XVIVO’s CEO to present at J.P. Morgan’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) - Today, XVIVO announced its participation in the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, US, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, was invited to deliver a formal presentation and participate in a Q&A session beginning at 4:30 p.m. PST.

Rosenblad's presentation will focus on the future of the organ transplant industry and how new technologies are expanding access to donated organs and increasing overall organ utilization. He will specifically discuss the evolving paradigm of heart preservation, using the XVIVO Heart Assist Transport™, which is currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States, as an example.

Rosenblad's remarks will be webcast simultaneously here:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317413-xvivo-perfusion-ab/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

A replay of the webcast will be archived on XVIVO's website for 30 days following the presentation.

