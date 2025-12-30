XOMA Royalty and Takeda Execute Strategic Royalty Sharing Transaction and Amend Existing Agreement for Mezagitamab

– Takeda regains a majority of XOMA Royalty’s royalty interest in mezagitamab (TAK-079) –

– XOMA Royalty will be entitled to payments based on a share of milestones and royalties associated with nine development-stage assets held within Takeda’s externalized assets portfolio –

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today it has amended its collaboration, originally established in 2006, with Takeda through a strategic royalty share transaction. Takeda’s royalty and milestone payment obligations to XOMA Royalty related to mezagitamab will be reduced, and XOMA Royalty will receive payments based on low to mid-single-digit royalties and milestones across a basket of nine development-stage assets that are held within Takeda’s externalized assets portfolio.

“We continue to find ways to expand and diversify our royalty and milestone portfolio through creative transactions that are beneficial to both parties,” stated Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer of XOMA Royalty. “Takeda and XOMA Royalty have a long history of collaboration. By amending our collaboration, we are able to return a portion of our mezagitamab economics to Takeda, while also expanding and diversifying XOMA Royalty’s portfolio across several interesting early- and late-stage programs.”

Mezagitamab

Prior to amending the collaboration, XOMA Royalty held a mid-single digit royalty and $16.25 million in potential milestones associated with mezagitamab. Going forward, XOMA Royalty will retain a low single-digit royalty entitlement on mezagitamab and up to $13.0 million in milestones.

Development-Stage Assets from Takeda’s Externalized Assets Portfolio

Osavampator

Neurocrine Biosciences is developing osavampator, a potential first-in-class, investigational alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionic acid (AMPA) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) for patients who have inadequate response to treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).



Volixibat

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is developing volixibat, a minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational therapy designed to selectively inhibit ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).



OHB-607 and five early-stage Oak Hill Bio assets

Oak Hill Bio and their partner are developing OHB-607, a recombinant human IGF-1/IGFBP-3 for the prevention of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in premature infants. Additional Oak Hill Bio assets that have the potential to generate royalties address other high unmet need or rare disease areas.



REC-4881

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is developing REC-4881, an investigational MEK1/2 inhibitor for familial adenomatous polyposis, a rare tumor predisposition syndrome affecting approximately 50,000 people in the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK1.



About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the sellers receive non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. XOMA Royalty has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about XOMA Royalty and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.

As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty’s milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], and DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet). All other assets in the milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.

1 https://ir.recursion.com/news-releases/news-release-details/preliminary-phase-1b2-data-rec-4881-familial-adenomatous