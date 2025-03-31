Xeris Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced changes to its board of directors. Ricki Fairley has resigned from the board in light of other commitments, effective immediately. The Board of Directors has appointed James Brady as a new director of Xeris’ board to fill the vacancy. In addition, John Schmid has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2025 Annual Stockholders Meeting, at which time the size of the Board will be reduced to eight members.





“I am honored to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors at this pivotal time in Xeris’ growth journey. Jim is a seasoned and savvy business professional deeply steeped in the biopharmaceutical industry with broad-ranging public company financial expertise. He will add to the depth and breadth of our board and will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and expand our market presence,” said Marla Persky, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “On behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to thank John Schmid for his years of dedication to Xeris and excellent contributions to the Board. We also thank Ricki Fairley for her marketing and patient community insights.”

Mr. Brady is an experienced international business executive who served in multiple leadership roles of increasing responsibility for AstraZeneca prior to his retirement. His more than thirty years of progressive experience at AstraZeneca included successful national, regional, and global finance roles in corporate operations, manufacturing, commercial, marketing, market access, audit, international business, and biologics discovery and development. Mr. Brady most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of MedImmune, the biologics discovery and development division of AstraZeneca. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and as a Member of the Audit Committee of Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA). Mr. Brady received his BS in Accounting from Saint Joseph University and his MBA from Drexel University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

