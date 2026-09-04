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Xenon to Present at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference 2026

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at an upcoming investor conference:

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA
    Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9, 11:00–11:30 am ET

Details about the presentation, including webcast information, can be found on the Investors section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts are posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including KV7 and NaV1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner. 

Contacts: 

For Investors:  
Tucker Kelly  
Chief Financial Officer  
investors@xenon-pharma.com  

For Media:  
Colleen Alabiso  
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs  
media@xenon-pharma.com  


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