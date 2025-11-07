SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xenon to Present at Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 7, 2025 | 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
    Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 3:20 PM ET
    Webcast link here
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on
    Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 11:30 AM GMT/6:30 AM ET
    Webcast link here

Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the Investors section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Nav1.7 and Kv7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:

Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
Media: media@xenon-pharma.com
Investors: investors@xenon-pharma.com


