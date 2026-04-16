Xenon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 15, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, MA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at four upcoming investor conferences in the second quarter of 2026.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, Toronto, Ontario

Company Presentation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:30 am–12:00 pm ET





Toronto, Ontario Company Presentation: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 11:30 am–12:00 pm ET Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference , Las Vegas, NV

Company Presentation: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 8:00–8:30 am PT (11:00–11:30 am ET)





, Las Vegas, NV Company Presentation: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 8:00–8:30 am PT (11:00–11:30 am ET) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference , New York, NY

Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9:30–9:55 am ET





, New York, NY Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9:30–9:55 am ET Jeffries Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Company Presentation: Thursday, June 4, 2026, 9:55–10:25 am ET





Details about all company presentations, including webcast information, can be found on the Investors section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective KV7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including K V 7 and Na V 1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Tucker Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

media@xenon-pharma.com