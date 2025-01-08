SUBSCRIBE
Xenon to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 8, 2025 | 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, CA from January 13-16, 2025.

Company Presentation Details:

Date:

Monday, January 13, 2025

Time:

9:45-10:25 AM Pacific Time (12:45-1:25 PM Eastern Time)

Webcast:

Register here

Presenter:Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A live audio webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
media@xenon-pharma.com

