Xenon MRI Featured Prominently at ATS 2025 Across Broad Clinical Spectrum

May 16, 2025 | 
11 min read

30+ studies across diverse conditions illuminate the unique value of functional lung imaging with Xenon MRI

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polarean Imaging plc (AIM: POLX) (“Polarean” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical imaging technology leader in functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI") of the lungs, will be featured at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) 2025 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), taking place May 16–17 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California. Polarean will also attend the ATS 2025 International Conference from May 18–21, continuing its active engagement with leaders across pulmonary medicine.

Polarean’s selection as a featured company at RIS 2025 underscores the growing recognition of the company’s Xenon MRI platform as an innovative tool for both clinical imaging and pharmaceutical drug development. RIS brings together key innovators, investors, clinicians, and patient advocacy groups for cross-sector dialogue on the future of respiratory care.

At the ATS 2025 International Conference, Xenon MRI will be featured in over 30 posters and presentations from more than 10 leading clinical sites. This robust presence reinforces the sustained momentum behind Xenon MRI as a powerful and enduring technology in pulmonary medicine. The breadth and depth of research presented this year further demonstrate its expanding role in both clinical care and clinical trials—signaling that Xenon MRI is not just innovative, but a lasting part of the respiratory care landscape.

The presentations listed below will highlight Xenon MRI’s versatility across a wide spectrum of respiratory conditions, including asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, COPD, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, radiation-induced lung injury, and post-transplant lung monitoring.

Polarean representatives will be on-site throughout RIS and the ATS International Conference to connect with clinicians, researchers, industry partners, and patient advocates. As excitement continues to build around functional lung imaging, Polarean remains at the forefront — visualizing hidden disease, personalizing treatment, and accelerating the future of respiratory medicine.

Christopher von Jako, PhD, CEO of Polarean, said: “We are honored to return as a featured company at the Respiratory Innovation Summit. RIS and the ATS International Conference provide vital opportunities to engage with thought leaders, strengthen partnerships, and highlight the growing body of clinical evidence supporting Xenon MRI. With over 30 presentations this year, it’s clear that Xenon MRI is not only gaining traction—it’s shaping the future of functional lung imaging and respiratory care.”

See the listing below for details on the presentation title, abstract number, session time, and location.


ATS Abstract TitlePresentation TimeFormatSession LocationClinical Focus Area
Distinguishing Dose-dependent Radiation Lung Injury Using Hyperpolarized 129Xe Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyMay 18, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:15 PM		Poster Board
# P893		Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterRadiation Induced Lung Injury (RILI)
129Xe Gas Exchange MRI in Obesity-associated Asthma: Clinical Correlates and Regional PatternsMay 18, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:15 PM		Poster Board
# P873		Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterAsthma
Same-session Repeatability of 129Xe MRI/MRS Measures of Gas Exchange in Idiopathic Pulmonary FibrosisMay 18, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:15 PM		Poster Board
# P885		Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterIdiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Assessment of Regional Ventilation by Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and AsthmaMay 18, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:15 PM		Poster Board
# P894		Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterAsthma, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Regional Patterns of Obstruction and Air-trapping Before and After Exacerbation in Severe AsthmaMay 18, 2025
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM		Poster Board
# 503		Room 3010/3012 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Asthma
Utilizing Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI as a Biomarker for Asthmatics on Biologic TreatmentsMay 18, 2025
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM		Poster Board
# 506		Room 3010/3012 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Asthma
Investigating the Effects of Vaping on Lung Structure-Function With 129Xe MRI and CTMay 19, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 924		Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Vaping
Data-Efficient Lung Segmentation Using Foundational Models: Improving Clinical Workflow With Segment Anything Model (SAM) for Hyperpolarized Gas MRIMay 19, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 909		Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Clinical Workflow
Mapping the Chemical Shift of 129Xe in Red Blood Cells as a Biomarker for Pulmonary HypertensionMay 19, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 407		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Pulmonary Hypertension (PH)
Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Captures Elevated Regional Ventilation Heterogeneity in Patients With Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Following Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplantation in ChildrenMay 19, 2025
9:15 AM – 4:15 PM		Poster Board
# P341		Area C, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterHematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)
Xenon Gas Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Characterize Viable Regions of Ventilation and Perfusion Prior to Removal of Endobronchial ValvesMay 19, 2025
9:15 AM – 4:15 PM		Poster Board
# P141		Area B, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterEndobronchial Valves (EBV)
Xe MRI Imaging Findings in the TRANSPIRE Cohort May 19, 2025
12:48 PM – 1:00 PM		Mid-day SymposiumRoom 3000/3002/3004 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone CenterHematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT)
Exploring the Impact of Inflammation on Gas Exchange Efficiency in Cannabis-smoking Individuals Using 129XeMRIMay 19, 2025
4:03 PM – 4:15 PM		Mini SymposiumRoom 2005/2007 (West Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Cannabis Smoking
Characterization of Pulmonary Dysfunction in Children With Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Using Xe MRIMay 20, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 901		Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (sJIA)
Single-breath Fractional Ventilation Derived From 129Xe MRI: Repeatability in Idiopathic Pulmonary FibrosisMay 20, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 920		Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Hyperpolarized129Xe MRI Membrane Uptake Associates With 12-month Changes in Lung Function in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Initiating TherapyMay 20, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 616		Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Lung Volume Correction Increases Repeatability of 129Xe Gas Exchange MRI in IPFMay 20, 2025
9:15 AM – 11:15 AM		Poster Board
# 919		Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Dynamic Imaging of Physiological Dead Space and Effective Alveolar Ventilation in Patients Undergoing Endobronchial Valve Therapy Using Hyperpolarized XenonMay 20, 2025
11:30 AM – 1:15 PM		Poster Board
# P357		Area C, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone CenterEndobronchial Valves (EBV)
Image-guided Bronchoscopy in Severe Asthma Reveals Inflammatory and Epithelial Remodeling in Post-exacerbation Ventilation DefectsMay 20, 2025
2:15 PM – 4:15 PM		Poster Board
# 301		Room 213-214 (South Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Asthma
Pulmonary 129Xe Ventilation MRI Predicts Severe Exacerbations in People With CFMay 20, 2025
2:39 PM – 2:51 PM		Mini SymposiumRoom 211-212 (South Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Cystic Fibrosis (CF)
MRI-based Ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) Matching Using Hyperpolarized Xenon and Dynamic Contrast-enhanced MRI in Long COVID PatientsMay 21, 2025
8:15 AM – 10:15 AM		Poster Board
# 609		Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Long-COVID
Analyzing the Impact of Fitted Transit Time on Simulated Alveolar Septal Wall Thickness Measurements With Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 MRIMay 21, 2025
8:15 AM – 10:15 AM		Poster Board
# 621		Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Cellular Mechanisms
Assessment of Dyspnea of Unknown Origin With Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 Gas MRI: A Case SeriesMay 21, 2025
8:15 AM – 10:15 AM		Poster Board
# 202		Room 207-208 (South Building, Level 2),
Moscone Center		Unexplained Dyspnea
Pulmonary Regional Differences Highlight Profibrotic Airway Epithelial Cell Signaling in Obese AsthmaMay 21, 2025
9:15 AM – 9:27 AM		Mini SymposiumRoom 3014/3016/3018 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone CenterAsthma
Continued Lung Ventilation Improvement in People With Cystic Fibrosis Receiving Highly Effective Modulator TherapyMay 21, 2025
9:39 AM – 9:51 AM		Mini SymposiumRoom 3006/3008 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Cystic Fibrosis (CF)
Precision Imaging Meets Lung Transplantation: Hyperpolarized Gas Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Transcriptomic Signatures Transform Rejection DetectionMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 1018		Room 3022/3024 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Lung Transplantation
Assessing Post-Transplant Lung Function Alterations Using Free-Breathing Hyperpolarized Xenon MRIMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 401		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Lung Transplantation
Comparison of Healthy Reference Models for 129Xe Pulmonary Gas ExchangeMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 403		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Healthy Lung
XeLHC: Initial Impressions From Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Measurements of Regional Lung Health in Participants From the Lung Health CohortMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 408		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Healthy Lung
Multi-site Analysis of Functional Gas Exchange Measures on 129Xe MRI Among Healthy VolunteersMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 411		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Healthy Lung
The Age-dependent Upper Limit of Normal for Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Ventilation Defect Percent in Healthy Individuals Using a Multi-center DatabaseMay 21, 2025
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM		Poster Board
# 421		Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Healthy Lung
Multifunctional Xe MRI to Assess Alveolar Microstructure and Gas-exchange in Women With LymphangioleiomyomatosisMay 21, 2025
11:48 AM – 12:00 PM		Mini SymposiumRoom 3006/3008 (West Building, Level 3),
Moscone Center		Lymphangioleio-myomatosis (LAM)



About Polarean

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function. The Company strives to optimize lung health and prevent avoidable loss by illuminating hidden disease, addressing the global unmet medical needs of more than 500 million patients worldwide suffering from chronic respiratory disease. Polarean is a leader in the field of hyperpolarization science and has successfully developed the first and only hyperpolarized Xenon MRI inhaled contrast agent, XENOVIEW™, which is now FDA-approved in the United States. Polarean is dedicated to researching, developing, and commercializing innovative imaging solutions with its non-invasive and radiation-free pulmonary functional MRI platform. This comprehensive drug-device platform encompasses the proprietary Xenon gas blend, gas hyperpolarization system, as well as software and accessories, facilitating fully integrated modern respiratory imaging operations. Founded in 2012, with offices in Durham, NC, and London, United Kingdom, Polarean is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to its XENOVIEW MRI technology platform. For the latest news and information about Polarean, please visit www.polarean.com.


XENOVIEW IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION 

Indication
XENOVIEW®, prepared from the Xenon Xe 129 Gas Blend, is a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Limitations of Use
XENOVIEW has not been evaluated for use with lung perfusion imaging.

CONTRAINDICATIONS
None.

Warnings and Precautions
Risk of Decreased Image Quality from Supplemental Oxygen: Supplemental oxygen administered simultaneously with XENOVIEW inhalation can cause degradation of image quality. For patients on supplemental oxygen, withhold oxygen inhalation for two breaths prior to XENOVIEW inhalation, and resume oxygen inhalation immediately following the imaging breath hold.

Risk of Transient Hypoxia: Inhalation of an anoxic gas such as XENOVIEW may cause transient hypoxemia in susceptible patients. Monitor all patients for oxygen desaturation and symptoms of hypoxemia and treat as clinically indicated.

Please see full prescribing information at www.xenoview.net.

Contact Information:

Polarean:
Chuck Osborne
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (919) 206-7900, ext. 117
cosborne@polarean.com 


Polarean Investors:
Anna Dunphy / Phillip Marriage
+44 (0)20 7933 8780
polarean@wallbrookpr.com


Polarean Media Contact:
Alexis Opp
+1 (919) 206-7900, ext. 145
aopp@polarean.com 

General inquiries: info@polarean.com
Follow Polarean on LinkedIn here 

North Carolina Europe
