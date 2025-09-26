SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xenon Announces Upcoming Investor Webinar to Discuss Early-Stage Ion Channel Programs for the Potential Treatment of Pain

September 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will host an investor webinar focused on its early-stage programs targeting Kv7 and Nav1.7 as potential non-opioid treatments for pain.

Webinar:Developing Novel Non-Opioid Treatments for Pain: An Overview of Xenon’s Nav1.7 and Kv7 Programs

Date:Monday, October 6, 2025

Time:11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Webcast:Register here

Format:
Questions may be submitted (via chat function) during the live webinar or submitted in advance via email to investors@xenon-pharma.com.
  

A live webcast of the webinar will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed date and time are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:

Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
Media: media@xenon-pharma.com
Investors: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Canada Massachusetts Neuroscience Events
