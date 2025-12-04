Xenon Announces Investor Webinar Highlighting Azetukalner and Epilepsy Data from AES 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will host an investor webinar focused on its data presentations at the American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2025), including new long-term data from the ongoing X-TOLE open-label extension study of azetukalner in focal onset seizures (FOS) and real world study data on the impact of depression and burden of titration in epilepsy. The webinar will also include an update on the company’s progress preparing for commercialization of azetukalner.

Webinar Azetukalner and Epilepsy Data Update: AES 2025 Date Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time 10:00-11:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast Registration Register here ( link Format Questions may be submitted via chat function during the live webinar or submitted in advance via email to investors@xenon-pharma.com



More information on Xenon’s AES 2025 presentations can be found here. A live webcast of the webinar will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed date and time are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada, and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

