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Press Releases

Xenix Medical Announces FDA Clearance of NanoACTIV™ Surface Technology for Its Riva® Posterior Fixation System

September 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

Marks the Completion of NanoACTIV Integration Across the Company’s Entire Additively Manufactured and Wrought Titanium Spinal Implant Portfolio





ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MedicalDevices--Xenix Medical today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the addition of NanoACTIV Surface Technology to the screw shanks of its Riva modular pedicle screw system, combining NanoACTIV’s osteogenic properties with the modularity and flexibility of the Riva spinal fixation technology.

NanoACTIV is a proprietary surface modification process that creates a combination of micro- and nano-scaled surface textures shown to exhibit specific osteogenic differentiation and an endogenous cellular and biochemical response. NanoACTIV was previously cleared on the company’s additively manufactured (3D printed) titanium implants. With this clearance, the technology now extends to machined wrought titanium, after its osteogenic differentiation properties were shown to be equivalent on both materials. This expands NanoACTIV's application to more implant types, including those in other specialties.

Riva features a modular head design with audible and tactile confirmation of the head-to-shank connection. It is supported by a comprehensive portfolio of tulip head and screw shank configurations, enabling surgeons to tailor the construct to each patient’s needs, even for challenging anatomical variations or complex cases.

Today’s announcement completes the integration of NanoACTIV across the company’s spinal implant product line, which comprises:

  • Lux™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody System
  • Riva® Posterior Fixation System
  • Riva® Anchor Spinopelvic Fixation System
  • Solace® Sacroiliac Fixation System
  • NeoWave™ Interbody Fusion Systems

Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical, commented, “The addition of NanoACTIV to our Riva Posterior Fixation System is a key step in our overall NanoACTIV strategy. It finalizes the integration of our proprietary surface technology across our entire spine portfolio and paves the way for its application to future wrought titanium implants. Our testing has also shown that the NanoACTIV surface has further capabilities beyond osteogenic differentiation that we believe will set it apart. That work is nearing completion, and we expect to share more shortly.”

Contact us at info@xenixmedical.com for additional information.

About Xenix Medical

Xenix Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative spinal fixation solutions that improve surgical outcomes and simplify the operative experience. Guided by the belief that The Science of Innovation drives better patient care, Xenix Medical is committed to advancing the standard of spinal surgery through thoughtful engineering unconstrained by industry norms.


Contacts

Company Contact
Ryan Phillips
rphillips@xenixmedical.com

 

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