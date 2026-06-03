Xenix Medical Announces FDA Clearance and Full Commercial Launch of the Riva Posterior Fixation System®

Modular Design and Versatile Tulip Head and Screw Shank Options Address Complex Spinal Anatomy and Construct Challenges

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MedicalDevices--Xenix Medical today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for the Riva Posterior Fixation System and the successful completion of its alpha launch, marking the system's transition to full commercial availability.

The Riva Posterior Fixation System was designed with versatility and simplicity at its core. Its simplistic modular design allows the surgeon to easily tailor the construct to each patient’s needs, even in the most challenging deformity, revision, or variable-anatomy cases.

A defining feature of the system is its single-step head attachment and removal mechanism, which allows surgeons to attach and detach the tulip head using simple, straightforward instrumentation, streamlining intraoperative workflow. Upon attachment, surgeons receive both tactile and audible feedback confirming secure engagement of the tulip head to the screw shank, providing an added layer of intraoperative assurance. The Riva tulip-to-shank interface has been engineered and tested to deliver strength equivalent to leading pre-assembled pedicle screw systems, giving surgeons the versatility of a modular platform without biomechanical compromise.

The system is supported by a comprehensive portfolio of tulip head and screw shank configurations, enabling surgeons to select the optimal components for challenging anatomical variations or complex constructs. This versatility allows for greater adaptability across a broad range of patient populations and procedures, obviating the need for separate implant systems.

“There are other modular systems on the market, but none give me the freedom to create my ideal construct for each patient like Riva,” commented Andrew Park, MD, Partner at Texas Spine Consultants in Dallas, Texas. “Its wide array of screw heads simply and reliably attaches to a variety of screw shanks, giving me surgical control and operational efficiency that I just can’t get with anything else.”

Key Features of the Riva Posterior Fixation System:

Modular head design with intuitive instrumentation

Audible and tactile head-to-shank connection confirmation

Full complement of tulip head and screw shank styles to accommodate complex anatomy and constructs

Simplified instrument set designed to support operating room efficiency

Foundational technological platform designed for scalability, with plans for future expansion, including advanced surface technology, sacropelvic fixation options, and MIS capabilities

With the alpha launch now complete, Xenix has incorporated early clinical feedback into its full commercial rollout strategy. The company is actively expanding its distribution network and surgeon access across the country.

The company is working to integrate its proprietary NanoACTIV™ surface technology into the Riva system, leveraging NanoACTIV’s advanced surface characteristics. In addition, Xenix Medical is developing an expanded portfolio of sacropelvic fixation and attachment options, which will extend the system's capability to address complex deformity and long-construct cases requiring pelvic anchoring.

Xenix also plans to extend the Riva system to minimally invasive surgery (MIS), enabling surgeons to leverage the system's modular design and versatile implant options through MIS approaches. This extension will broaden the patient population that can benefit from the Riva platform while supporting the continued industry shift toward less invasive surgical techniques.

"Riva’s full commercial launch is a significant milestone, but it is just the next step in our accelerating trajectory," said Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical. "We will be rolling out several additional differentiated technologies and enhancements to our current portfolio over the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned.”

For more information about the Riva Posterior Fixation System or to request a product demonstration, contact Xenix Medical at info@xenixmedical.com

About Xenix Medical

Xenix Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative spinal fixation solutions that improve surgical outcomes and simplify the operative experience. Guided by the belief that The Science of Innovation drives better patient care, Xenix Medical is committed to advancing the standard of spinal surgery through thoughtful engineering unconstrained by industry norms.

Andrew Shepherd

Shepconsultation@gmail.com