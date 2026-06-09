Xenix Medical Announces FDA Clearance and Full Commercial Launch of the Lux™ Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion System

Expandable Design Incorporates the Company’s NanoACTIV™ Surface and NeoWave™ Structure Technologies to Enhance the Potential for Fusion While Minimizing the Risk of Subsidence

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#InterbodyFusion--Xenix Medical today announced FDA 510(k) clearance and full commercial launch for its Lux Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion System.

Lux is the result of strong market demand for an expandable interbody fusion device that does not compromise the potential for fusion. Whereas traditional expandable devices incorporate bulky expansion mechanisms that occupy space typically reserved for bone graft material, Lux allows for significant post-expansion bone graft packing and features the company’s NanoACTIV surface technology to support postoperative bone growth throughout the device. NanoACTIV, an FDA-designated nanotechnology, comprises proprietary macro-, micro-, and nanoscale features that have been shown in vitro to elicit mesenchymal stem cell differentiation through the osteogenic lineage.

The device also incorporates the company’s signature NeoWave matrix architecture, featuring uniform edge-to-edge porosity and an internal serpentine wall structure that reduces stiffness, point loading, and, thus, the risk of subsidence.

“Lux is the perfect combination of expandable and fusion technologies,” commented Robert Hirschl, MD, Founder of Xenix Medical and Neurosurgeon in Orlando, Florida. “I have always found the concept of expandable cages to be appealing, since minimally invasive surgery is a big part of my clinical practice. They can be placed through smaller incisions and access windows while minimizing the risk of neural injury or CSF leaks. However, I have avoided using them until now because they have historically suffered from lower fusion rates and greater subsidence than static devices. Lux was developed to address these shortcomings with its large open graft window, NanoACTIV surface technology, and NeoWave endplates and side walls. The early results have been extremely encouraging as expected.”

Key Features of the Lux Expandable Interbody Fusion System:

Up to 4.5mm of precise post-implantation expansion

Substantial post-expansion bone graft packing delivered through the inserter into a large endplate-to-endplate graft window

NanoACTIV surface technology

Subsidence mitigation through the company’s proprietary NeoWave matrix architecture

Ryan Phillips, President of Xenix Medical, commented, "We are excited to add Lux to our rapidly expanding line of commercially available products, especially on the heels of last week’s full commercial launch of our Riva Posterior Fixation System. I would like to commend our fantastic team for continuing to develop highly differentiated products for a market that is starved for true innovation.”

Learn More About the Lux Expandable Interbody Fusion System

Xenix has completed the Lux alpha phase and is looking to expand access to additional surgeons and distribution partners. Contact us at info@xenixmedical.com if you are interested in participating or would like additional information.

About Xenix Medical

Xenix Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative spinal fixation solutions that improve surgical outcomes and simplify the operative experience. Guided by the belief that The Science of Innovation drives better patient care, Xenix Medical is committed to advancing the standard of spinal surgery through thoughtful engineering unconstrained by industry norms.

Andrew Shepherd

Shepconsultation@gmail.com