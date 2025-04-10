Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Releases Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

- Dr. Reid Bissonnette, Executive Consultant for Translational Research and Development at Xenetic, discusses positive preclinical data recently presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting

- Watch the “What This Means” video here

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) (“Xenetic” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced that Dr. Reid Bissonnette, Executive Consultant for Translational Research and Development at Xenetic participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment .

As part of the segment, Dr. Bissonnette discussed key highlights from the Company’s recent poster presentation titled, “DNase I Intervention Enhances CAR-T Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors by Targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps in Metastatic Melanoma,” which was presented at the at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Spring Scientific 2025 Cell Therapy Meeting .

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Xenetic is now available here .

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company’s DNase technology is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in the progression of many human cancers. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that we intend to be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “remain,” “focus”, “confidence in”, “potential”, and other words of similar meaning, including, but not limited to, all statements regarding expectations for our DNase-base oncology platform, including statements regarding: ongoing pre-clinical studies with data expected before year end; focusing on demonstration of DNase-based oncology program in clinical proof-of-concept studies in multiple indications, the potential of our DNase-based oncology platform, focusing our resources on driving our pipeline towards first-in-human clinical studies and establishing proof-of-concept in multiple indications, our commitment to bringing a much-needed, innovative immune-oncology treatment to patients and generate shareholder value in the near and long term, and plans to advance our DNase-based oncology program towards Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic carcinoma and other locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, our focus on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, the DNase platform improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression, and our focus on advancing our systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from our manufacturing and collaboration agreements; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the licensing of the DNase platform; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company following the licensing of the DNase platform; (4) failure to realize the anticipated potential of the DNase or PolyXen technologies; (5) the ability of the Company to obtain funding and implement its business strategy; and (6) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, general economic and business conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, and geopolitical events, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, on economic activity, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new product candidates and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions, litigation, and shareholder activism, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

xbio@jtcir.com

