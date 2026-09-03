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Xencor to Present at the 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 10:55 a.m. EDT / 7:55 a.m. PDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Xencor’s website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the event will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.



About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor’s XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.


Contacts

Charles Liles
cliles@xencor.com
(626) 737-8118

Southern California Events
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