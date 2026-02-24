Xencor to Participate at Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at multiple upcoming investor conferences:
-
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Presentation Time: 3:50 p.m. ET / 12:50 p.m. PT
-
Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT
-
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.
About Xencor
Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.
Contacts
Charles Liles
cliles@xencor.com
(626) 737-8118