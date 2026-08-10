Xcellon Biologics Acquires GMP Manufacturing Facility from NextCure, Becoming an End-to-End CRDMO for Next-Generation Bioconjugates and Complex Biologics

Acquisition of the GMP biologics manufacturing facility expands Xcellon’s integrated capabilities from discovery through clinical supply and strengthens U.S. biomanufacturing

BELTSVILLE, Md., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellon Biologics, a U.S.-based Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates and complex biologics, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the GMP biologics manufacturing facility from NextCure, Inc. The acquisition marks a transformational milestone in the company’s evolution, establishing Xcellon as an end-to-end CRDMO with integrated capabilities spanning discovery through clinical supply.

As part of its next phase of growth, Xcellon Biologics appointed co-founder Abhishake Chhibber as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s transformation into an end-to-end CRDMO for bioconjugates and complex biologics.

Since launching in 2025, Xcellon has partnered with biotechnology innovators across the United States to advance increasingly sophisticated biologic therapeutics. The acquisition of the 40,000-square-foot NextCure GMP manufacturing facility complements Xcellon’s existing expertise in bioconjugation development and manufacturing, creating an integrated platform designed to accelerate the development of antibody-based therapeutics and other next-generation biologics from early research through clinical manufacturing.

The acquired facility features two 1,000-liter single-use bioreactors, a dedicated bioconjugation suite, high-throughput process development capabilities utilizing advanced robotics, and comprehensive analytical and characterization laboratories. Combined with Xcellon’s specialized bioconjugation expertise, the acquisition creates a differentiated platform capable of supporting end-to-end CMC development under one roof.

“This acquisition represents far more than the expansion of our manufacturing capabilities,” said Abhishake Chhibber, Chief Executive Officer of Xcellon Biologics. “It represents the next chapter in our vision to build one of the nation’s premier CRDMOs for bioconjugates and complex biologics. By integrating antibody development, bioconjugation development, analytical sciences, and GMP manufacturing within a single organization, we are creating a platform that enables innovators to move seamlessly from discovery through clinical supply. We believe this integrated approach will help accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies while strengthening the U.S. biomanufacturing ecosystem.”

“The acquisition significantly accelerates our ability to support biotechnology innovators,” said Yuk Chiu, Chief Operating Officer of Xcellon Biologics. “By reducing handoffs between service providers and maintaining scientific continuity throughout development, we help clients advance complex biologics more efficiently while maintaining operational excellence and the flexibility required for today’s innovative therapeutic programs.”

Xcellon Biologics Names Abhishake Chhibber as Chief Executive Officer

As Chief Executive Officer, Abhishake Chhibber will lead Xcellon’s strategy, operations, and long-term growth as the company expands into an end-to-end CRDMO for bioconjugates and complex biologics.

As a co-founder, Chhibber has helped shape Xcellon Biologics’ strategy since its inception, guiding the company’s vision to build a premier U.S.-based CRDMO focused on bioconjugates and complex biologics.

Chhibber brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with expertise spanning corporate strategy, business development, operations, finance, and company building. Throughout his career, he has led strategic initiatives supporting innovative biologics, corporate growth, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and biotechnology company formation.

Advancing the Future of U.S. Biotechnology

Xcellon’s vision extends beyond providing development and manufacturing services. The company is committed to helping build an integrated U.S. biotechnology ecosystem where innovative therapies can be discovered, developed, manufactured, and supplied for clinical evaluation within the United States.

Through collaborations with leading universities, research institutions, biotechnology companies, healthcare organizations, venture investors, government agencies, and strategic partners, Xcellon aims to strengthen the nation’s biotechnology infrastructure by expanding specialized manufacturing capacity and helping innovators translate scientific discoveries into life-changing medicines more efficiently.

“America has long been the global engine of biotechnology innovation,” said Abhishake Chhibber, Chief Executive Officer of Xcellon Biologics. “Our mission is to strengthen the development and manufacturing infrastructure that enables innovators to move seamlessly from discovery through clinical supply. By doing so, we aim to help ensure the United States remains the world’s leader in next-generation biologics and advanced biomanufacturing.”

The new facility is expected to begin GMP operations in December 2026. Once operational, the facility will provide biotechnology innovators with integrated capabilities spanning discovery, development, GMP manufacturing, and clinical supply through a single integrated partner.

About Xcellon Biologics

Xcellon Biologics is a U.S.-based, partner-centric Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on bioconjugates and complex biologics. The company provides integrated capabilities spanning cell line development, antibody development and manufacturing, bioconjugation development and manufacturing, process development, analytical characterization, GMP manufacturing, and clinical supply. By bringing these capabilities together under one organization, Xcellon enables biotechnology innovators to efficiently advance next-generation biologics from discovery through clinical supply with a single trusted partner.

Media Contact

Yuk Chiu

Chief Operating Officer

Xcellon Biologics

Email: ychiu@xcellon.bio