X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 2, 2026

BOSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases, today announced that, effective on February 27, 2026, the company issued inducement awards to new employees under the X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Inducement Plan”). The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of X4. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 24,000 shares of X4’s common stock. These stock awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with X4 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by X4’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $3.44 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on February 27, 2026. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a company focused on improving the lives of people with rare hematology diseases by developing and commercializing innovative therapies in areas with significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in diseases of the immune system and CXCR4 biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is commercially available in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The Company is currently conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) evaluating mavorixafor in chronic neutropenic disorders. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to mavorixafor for the treatment of chronic neutropenia. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

