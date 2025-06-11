HERCULES, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Therma Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing regenerative medicine through its innovative biopreservation platform, today announced the appointment of Neil Warma, a seasoned healthcare entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in managing and advising numerous biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies globally, to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition comes as X-Therma continues to advance its mission of transforming "living" medicines into on-demand treatments, addressing critical needs in organ transplantation and the rapidly evolving field of cell and gene therapies. X-Therma's groundbreaking technologies, including XT-Thrive®, a cGMP grade, DMSO-free cryopreservation media for cells and tissues, and XT-ViVo® & TimeSeal®, a solution for extending the preservation of organs like kidneys (which received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation), are poised to significantly impact patient outcomes by overcoming the limitations of time and distance in the delivery of life-saving therapies. The wealth of experience Neil Warma brings to the board is expected to be instrumental in guiding X-Therma through its next phase of growth and development, further solidifying its position as a leader in biopreservation innovation.

X-Therma Welcomes Biotech Veteran Neil Warma to Its Board of Directors

"Recognizing X-Therma's groundbreaking technology and its vast potential, I am pleased to join the Board," said Neil Warma. "My passion lies in advancing breakthrough innovations that enhance our healthcare system and drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes. X-Therma's mission to revolutionize transplant medicine aligns perfectly with this vision. Beyond transplantation, its pioneering work in biopreservation is set to play a vital role in scaling up and scaling out cell and gene therapies, addressing a critical bottleneck in regenerative medicine. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and impact on patients worldwide. His statement reflects an understanding of the significant challenges in healthcare that X-Therma is tackling and a personal commitment to the company's objectives.

Dr. Xiaoxi Wei, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of X-Therma, expressed her enthusiasm for this appointment. "We are thrilled to welcome Neil to X-Therma's Board of Directors," said Dr. Wei. "Neil's exceptional track record as a leader in the biotechnology industry, particularly his deep experience in scaling global biotech operations and advancing innovative therapies, will be invaluable as X-Therma enters its next phase of growth. His insights into the healthcare landscape and his passion for improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize regenerative medicine." Dr. Wei's remarks underscore the strategic importance of Mr. Warma's addition to the team, highlighting how his extensive background will contribute to the company's future success. Mr. Warma brings over two decades of leadership experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, with roles including CEO positions at ProMIS™ Neurosciences, Inc. and Mongoose Bio. He has successfully guided companies like Genexine, Inc. and I-Mab Biopharma U.S. through significant milestones, such as IPOs and global expansion. His previous leadership at Opexa Therapeutics and Viron Therapeutics, along with strategic roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals and the co-founding of MedExact, underscores his expertise. Currently, he also serves on the Board of Directors of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). This rich background makes him an asset to X-Therma as it advances in commercialization and clinical development.

About X-Therma Inc.

X-Therma Inc., a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Hercules, California, is at the forefront of revolutionizing regenerative medicine and organ transplantation with its innovative cold chain solutions. Drawing inspiration from antifreeze proteins found in Arctic species, X-Therma has developed a scalable, non-toxic, and biocompatible antifreeze molecule that addresses the critical challenge of ice crystal formation during preservation. This cutting-edge technology recently achieved a world-first by successfully completing multiple transatlantic transports of pig kidneys over 48 hours using its FDA Breakthrough-designated preservation system, demonstrating its potential to extend organ preservation times and facilitate global sharing of organs.

X-Therma's core offerings include XT-Thrive®, a DMSO-free, serum-free, protein-free, and chemically defined cryopreservation medium designed for ultra-low temperatures (-70°C to -196°C). Now available in cGMP grade, XT-Thrive® seamlessly integrates into existing manufacturing processes, enabling the creation of "off-the-shelf" cell and gene therapies, engineered tissues, and regenerative medicines. The company's XT-ViVo® & TimeSeal® solutions have demonstrated the ability to store organs, such as kidneys, for up to five days at high subzero temperatures—a feat supported by FDA Breakthrough Device designation and successful transoceanic transport, including the world's first transatlantic pig kidney transport at subzero temperatures.

Founded in Hercules, California, with an expanding presence in Austria, X-Therma is dedicated to developing innovative cryopreservation technology to extend the reach of regenerative therapies and organ transplants. Its pioneering platform utilizes naturally inspired antifreeze molecules to prevent ice crystal damage, enabling ultra-long preservation and global organ sharing. The recent oversubscribed Series B funding of $22.4 million will further accelerate commercialization and clinical development.

