WuXi XDC Enters Strategic Collaboration with Earendil Labs on WuXiTecan-2 Payload-Linker Technology Platform

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, today announced a strategic collaboration with Earendil Labs on WuXi XDC's proprietary WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology platform. Earendil Labs is an AI-powered biotech company focused on researching and developing next-generation innovative biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and other conditions with unmet medical needs. This collaboration marks the establishment of a robust strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation ADCs by synergistically combining WuXi XDC's globally leading ADC technology platform with Earendil Labs' cutting-edge AI-driven antibody discovery and development capabilities to address significant unmet medical needs.

Under the agreement, WuXi XDC will grant Earendil Labs an exclusive global license to its proprietary WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology for use against multiple specific targets. Earendil Labs will utilize this technology to conjugate antibodies and bispecific antibodies discovered through its AI platform and to advance the development of the ADC candidates against these specific targets. The total potential deal value could reach up to approximately $885 million, comprising an upfront payment, and certain development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments. Additionally, WuXi XDC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales upon commercialization of any resulting ADC products.

Leveraging its world-leading integrated CRDMO platform, WuXi XDC will also fully support the Chemical, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) development and manufacturing of the ADC components within the collaboration. Earendil Labs will focus on subsequent product development, global regulatory submissions, and commercialization. This complementary partnership ensures maximized resource utilization and efficient project progression.

Jimmy Li, PhD, CEO of WuXi XDC, stated, "We are very pleased to establish this strategic partnership with Earendil Labs. This collaboration not only fully demonstrates the value of our WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology platform but also marks another significant milestone for WuXi XDC in empowering cutting-edge innovation alongside our partners. Earendil Labs has generated bispecific antibodies with differentiated advantages using its unique AI platform. Combining these with our WuXiTecan-2 technology helps develop more effective and safer next-generation ADCs. We look forward to supporting Earendil Labs in accelerating the R&D and commercialization of their ADCs through our integrated, end-to-end CRDMO service platform, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide."

Jian Peng, PhD, CEO of Earendil Labs, said, "Partnering with WuXi XDC represents a critical step in our mission to transform biopharmaceutical R&D through AI. WuXi XDC possesses a globally recognized and validated ADC technology platform and end-to-end manufacturing capabilities. This collaboration is a powerful alliance between frontier AI exploration and WuXi XDC's integrated CRDMO services. We eagerly anticipate working closely with WuXi XDC to drive innovative breakthroughs through technological integration, empowering high-quality development in the global biopharma industry and contributing to the health of patients globally."

Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, President & co-CEO of Earendil Labs, added, "ADCs are emerging as a promising class of therapeutics in the treatment of cancer and many other human diseases. At Earendil Labs, we are developing a rich pipeline of bispecific / multi-specific ADCs utilizing our cutting-edge AI and high-throughput biology plaforms. We believe WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology will significantly enhance the success rate and speed of our novel ADC development, ultimately bringing these potentially life-transforming treatments to patients worldwide as soon as possible."

About Earendil Labs

Earendil Labs is an AI-powered biotech company focusing on researching and developing next-generation innovative biologics for the treatment of autoimmune, cancer and other diseases of unmet medical needs. By combining advanced machine learning, generative protein engineering, and high-throughput experimental techniques, Earendil Labs and its affiliate Helixon Therapeutics streamline drug discovery & research process with aim of significantly accelerating drug development. Earendil Labs' proprietary integrated framework enables precise optimization of functionality, manufacturability, and developability of protein-based biologics with first-in-class and/or best-in-class potential. For more information about Earendil Labs, please visit: www.earendil.bio

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-xdc-enters-strategic-collaboration-with-earendil-labs-on-wuxitecan-2-payload-linker-technology-platform-302699471.html

SOURCE WuXi XDC