World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Launches Global Expert Advisory Group on Ovarian Cancer

From Evidence to Action: Initiative unites leading health voices on the most lethal female cancer

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NoWomanLeftBehind--On World Ovarian Cancer Day (#WOCD2025), the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (the Coalition) announces the formation of the Global Expert Advisory Group on Ovarian Cancer, a new initiative to elevate ovarian cancer as a global health priority.

Ovarian cancer is the most lethal of female cancers. With no reliable screening test, low awareness and significant diagnostic barriers, millions of lives are at stake - particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden is disproportionately high. Without urgent action, the world could lose eight million women to ovarian cancer by 2050.

The newly formed Global Expert Advisory Group on Ovarian Cancer brings together patient advocates, leading clinicians and policy makers from 13 nations across six continents. The group’s mission is to develop a comprehensive framework for a global ovarian cancer strategy that will have an impact at country level to ensure that everyone living with, or at risk of, ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival and the best quality of life possible, no matter where they live. The group has identified three critical areas of focus:

Building Community and Policymaker Awareness

Optimising Routes to Diagnosis

Access to Services and Treatment for Hereditary Ovarian Cancer

The Group is chaired by World Ovarian Cancer Coalition Board Member (and past Chair) Annwen Jones OBE and Assoc. Professor Tracey Adams, a Gynaecological Oncologist at Groote Schuur Hospital University of Cape Town, South Africa. “This is a global challenge that demands a global response,” said the Co-Chairs. “Alongside the key areas of focus, we plan to set a target for a reduction in global ovarian cancer mortality in a similar vein to the global breast cancer initiative.”

The announcement builds on findings from the Coalition’s recent studies: the Socioeconomic Burden of Ovarian Cancer in 11 Countries and the groundbreaking Every Woman Study™: Low- and Middle-Income Edition. These studies revealed:

Exceptionally low awareness of ovarian cancer among women globally

Lack of knowledge about genetic risk including the BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations

The huge socioeconomic burden of the disease on families, healthcare systems and national economies

The Group’s members are:

Dr. Carlos Andrade, Assistant at Gynecologic Oncology Department, Barretos Cancer Hospítal (Brazil)

Dr. Garth Funston, Lecturer, Wolfson Institute of Population Health (UK)

Nimkee Gupta, Patient advocate (India and Luxembourg)

Jennifer Hollington, Retired assistant deputy minister in the Government of Canada, Patient advocate (Canada)

Dilyara Kaidarova, MD, PhD, Prof., First Vice-Rector, Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University (Kazakhstan)

Bar Levy, CEO, HaBait Shel Bar- Israel’s Women’s Cancer Association, Patient Advocate (Israel)

Prof. Ranjit Manchanda, Professor of Gynaecological Oncology, Wolfson Institute of Population Health (UK)

Prof. Ursula Matulonis, Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (US)

Dr. Asima Mukhopadhyay, Founder and Director, KolGOTrg, Gynaecological Oncologist/Surgeon, James Cook University Hospital and Newcastle University (India and UK)

Dr. Aisha Mustapha, Consultant Obstetrician Gynaecologist, Ahmadu Bello University (Nigeria)

Dr. Florencia Noll, Head of Unit, Sanatario Allende Cerro (Argentina)

Prof. Amit Oza, Head, Division of Medical Oncology and Hematology, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Canada)

Sarah Powell, CEO, Inherited Cancers Australia (Australia)

Prof. Basel Refky, Oncology Center, Mansoura University (Egypt)

Dr. Ritu Salani, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA (US)

Sbba Siddique, Patient advocate (UK)

Prof. Sudha Sundar, Gynaecological oncology, University of Birmingham (UK)

Carolyn Taylor, Founder & Executive Director, Global Focus on Cancer (US)

Dr. Julie Torode, Director Strategic Partnerships, Patient and Community Engagement, Institute of Cancer Policy, Kings College of London, and Board Member, World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (Switzerland and UK)

About the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition

The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, the only global not-for-profit organization focused solely on ovarian cancer, was established in 2016 and comprises over 200 patient advocacy group members in 37 countries. We work globally to ensure that everyone living with, or at risk of, ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival and the best quality of life, no matter where they live. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media contacts:

Annabel Deegan

media@worldovariancancercoalition.org

Helen Shik

Helen@worldovariancancercoalition.org