Wolters Kluwer Empowers Medical Research in India with Ovid as part of One Nation One Subscription (ONOS)

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer is pleased to announce it is collaborating with the Government of India as part of One Nation One Subscription (ONOS). This pivotal initiative is aimed at enhancing research accessibility and equity across the nation.

Launched on January 1, 2025, as part of its first phase, ONOS is designed to bolster research capacities by granting nationwide access to international journal publications from 30 distinguished publishers. This initiative caters to over 6,500 government institutions, benefiting approximately 1.8 crore (18 million) students, faculty, and researchers from higher education institutions and central government research institutions. The program is approved for the 2025-2027 calendar years, fostering interdisciplinary research across the country.

Commenting on this development, Ruchi Tushir, VP & General Manager, GGM India, at Wolters Kluwer, expressed, “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with the Government of India. This agreement represents our joint commitment to enhancing access to high-quality academic and research resources across the country. By providing access to Ovid, we aim to empower researchers, educators, and students with the tools they need to drive innovation and excellence in their respective fields.”

A Ministry of Education spokesperson added, “The collaboration with Wolters Kluwer through their participation in the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative of the Government of India represents a significant advancement in enhancing academic research in India. Through ONOS, the widespread availability of top-tier international journals to Government Higher Education Institutions and R&D Institutions will enable students, faculty, and researchers to foster innovation and knowledge growth in diverse interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary areas, in line with the National Education Policy, 2020.”

Providing clinical, evidence-based content trusted across India

The Ovid research platform provides a vast library of thousands of full-text journal articles, eBooks, database resources, and workflow tools in a single, integrated solution. Ovid is a globally recognized leader in providing customizable solutions of high-quality content fully integrated with best-in-class technology tools that enhance research, scholarship, and patient care.

