Wisconsin’s Nuclear Medicine Corridor Accelerates Cancer Treatment Breakthroughs

Unique combination of research excellence and manufacturing capability speeds treatments from lab to patient

JANESVILLE, Wis. and BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A stretch of southern Wisconsin has developed into a significant hub for nuclear medicine innovation, combining breakthrough cancer research with the industrial infrastructure to manufacture and scale life-saving treatments.

Emphasized the potential of nuclear medicine to revolutionize tomorrow's healthcare.

This region's capabilities were showcased on September 17, 2025 when SHINE Technologies, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) co-hosted an exclusive breakfast. The event highlighted how a region better known for manufacturing and agriculture has become a leading center for nuclear medicine advancement.

Wisconsin now claims the nation's highest concentration of SNMMI Mars Shot Award recipients, researchers whose work is reshaping cancer detection and treatment worldwide. Unlike traditional biotech hubs, Wisconsin's corridor pairs cutting-edge research with manufacturing expertise.

"What makes this region special is how we're collaborating – companies like NorthStar and SHINE working alongside UW-Madison researchers and the broader medical community," said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE Technologies. "We understand how to build complex systems at scale. When you combine that manufacturing capability with genuine partnership, you can move breakthrough treatments from lab to patient faster."

Several forces came together to create this hub: UW-Madison's nuclear engineering expertise, advanced production facilities from companies including NorthStar and SHINE, and growing recognition that Wisconsin offers unique advantages for medical innovation.

Featured speakers exemplify Wisconsin's nuclear medicine expertise. Beloit native Dr. Paul Ellison returned home to advance prostate cancer research at UW-Madison. Dr. Labros Meimetis and Dr. Marina Sharifi represent the world-class talent drawn to Wisconsin.

"This is a special event — it's a platform to celebrate the groundbreaking medical research and innovation emerging from our region," said Frank Scholz, CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes. "At NorthStar, our role in advancing innovation in Wisconsin and within this industry is about taking action – supporting research, creating opportunities for collaboration, and helping ideas move from concept to real-world impact."

"Nuclear medicine has evolved to provide unmatched precision in diagnosing and treating disease. The Mars Shot is poised to accelerate this progress, transforming scientific innovation into personalized solutions that provide improved outcomes from treatments that are better tolerated." - Richard Wahl, MD, Past President, SNMMI and Founder & Chair, Mars Shot Research Fund; Munir Ghesani, MD, Past President, SNMMI and Co-Chair, Mars Shot Research Fund

The region's success demonstrates how established strengths can create new advantages. Companies like SHINE and NorthStar build sophisticated manufacturing capabilities while working closely with UW-Madison researchers, creating a seamless pipeline from discovery to treatment.

About SHINE

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors.

Learn more at www.shinefusion.com/.

About North Star

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes is a commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical company at the forefront of advancing patient care by utilizing novel technologies to produce commercial-scale radioisotopes that, once attached to a molecule, have the ability to detect and treat cancer and other serious diseases. NorthStar's expanding industry-leading position in the emerging field of radiopharmaceutical therapy is supported by its unique capabilities in the sophisticated production of radioisotopes, proven management team, and state-of-the-art, environmentally preferable technologies. NorthStar produces copper-67 (Cu-67) and is poised to be one of the first commercial-scale producers of non-carrier added actinium-225 (n.c.a. Ac-225). The Company's Radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services unit provides customized service offerings and specialized radiopharmaceutical expertise to help biopharmaceutical companies rapidly advance their development and commercial programs. For more information about NorthStar's comprehensive portfolio and patient-focused services. Visit: www.northstarnm.com

About the SNMMI Mars Shot Research Fund



The 'Mars Shot for Nuclear Medicine, Molecular Imaging, and Molecularly Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapy' is a forward-looking glimpse into the future of nuclear medicine. Its goal is to provide resources for the translation of visionary nuclear medicine imaging, radiopharmaceutical therapy, and data science research or projects into tools or treatments helping improve the lives of patients.

About the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging



The Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) is an international scientific and medical organization dedicated to advancing nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and theranostics—precision medicine that allows diagnosis and treatment to be tailored to individual patients in order to achieve the best possible outcomes. For more information, visit www.snmmi.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsins-nuclear-medicine-corridor-accelerates-cancer-treatment-breakthroughs-302563639.html

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC