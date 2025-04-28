Winka Dubbeldam Appointed Director and CEO of SCI-Arc

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArchitectureEducation--The Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) is thrilled to share that Prof. Winka Dubbeldam has been appointed as the next Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCI-Arc. A globally recognized Dutch architect, educator, and leader in design innovation, Winka will officially assume the role on September 1, 2025.

Winka brings more than three decades of experience to the forefront of architectural practice and education. She is a full Professor of Architecture and served as Chair at the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design for ten years (2013–2023). Previously she initiated and directed the Post-Professional Architecture program for ten years (2003–2013), providing international students with innovative design skills, cutting-edge theoretical and technological knowledge necessary for a productive and innovative career in the field of architecture.

Winka is the founding principal of Archi-Tectonics, an award-winning studio with offices in New York, Amsterdam, and Hangzhou. Her work is known for hybrid sustainable materials, smart building systems, and elegant, innovative structures. Her work has been published in four monographs, with a fifth, Monsters and Mutants (Park Books, Switzerland), launching later this fall.

“SCI-Arc has long been a beacon for radical experimentation, and I am honored to join a community that continuously redefines what architecture can be,” said Winka. “I look forward to building on the school’s legacy of innovation and fostering new opportunities for students and faculty to engage with the future of design.”

This appointment reflects SCI-Arc’s ongoing commitment to design excellence, critical thinking, and global leadership in architectural education. Winka’s breadth of experience and forward-looking vision will help shape the next chapter of SCI-Arc’s evolution.

As we look to the future, we also extend our profound gratitude to Hernán Díaz Alonso for his transformative leadership over the past decade. Under his direction, SCI-Arc expanded its global reach, deepened its research agenda, and redefined architectural education for a new generation in the digital age.

“SCI-Arc has always been about looking forward—challenging conventions, taking risks, and imagining new futures for architecture,” shares Hernán Díaz Alonso. “I’m excited for this next chapter, and I know the school is in excellent hands with Winka. She’s been a longtime friend of SCI-Arc, and her vision, creativity, and global perspective align deeply with the spirit of this place. That spirit has never been about any one person—it’s about the ideas we build together.”

Winka Dubbeldam’s leadership signals a new era for SCI-Arc—one driven by curiosity, critical inquiry, and a commitment to shaping architecture’s role in the world to come.

About SCI-Arc

The Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) is a world-renowned center for innovation and experimentation in architecture. Located in Los Angeles’s Arts District, SCI-Arc offers undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs that prepare students to reimagine the future of the built environment. Founded in 1972, the school is distinguished by its independent spirit, forward-thinking pedagogy, and global influence. SCI-Arc faculty and alumni are among the most influential designers in the world, shaping architecture and culture through critical inquiry, technological innovation, and creative practice.

For more information, visit sciarc.edu.

