Whitehawk Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 11, 2025 | 
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced that Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on November 18, 2025, at 11:30 AM GMT.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics 

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com 

 

