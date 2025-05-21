Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today the Company's president and CEO, Dave Lennon, PhD, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, on May 28, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

