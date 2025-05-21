SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today the Company's president and CEO, Dave Lennon, PhD, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO & EHA, on May 28, 2025, at 2:30 PM ET

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics 

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehawk-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-td-cowen-6th-annual-oncology-innovation-summit-302461639.html

SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.

New Jersey Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Layoffs
BMS Axes 516 More Employees in New Jersey
May 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel