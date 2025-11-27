SUBSCRIBE
Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2025 | 
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced that Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on December 3, 2025, at 12:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com

