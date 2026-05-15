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Whitehawk Therapeutics to Participate in 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

May 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat as part of the 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 3 PM ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics 

Whitehawk Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

IR@whitehawktx.com

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.)

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SOURCE Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.

New Jersey Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Events
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