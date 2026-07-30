White Paper Examines Early Clinical Development of B-Cell Depletion Therapies in Autoimmune Disease

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AutoimmuneDisease--Novotech, a leading global full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company, has released a new white paper, B-Cell Depletion in Autoimmune Disease: Considerations for Early Clinical Development, providing practical guidance on the scientific, clinical, and operational factors shaping the development of emerging B-cell depletion therapies.

B-cell depletion has become an important area of research in autoimmune disease as developers investigate whether deeper and more sustained depletion may support longer periods of remission and potentially influence immune system recovery. Emerging approaches, including in vivo CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers, are expanding the range of development strategies available beyond established B-cell-targeting treatments.

The white paper looks at the early development decisions sponsors face as these therapeutic approaches move into clinical studies. It discusses topics such as selecting appropriate first-in-human populations, defining pharmacodynamic and safety endpoints, developing dose-escalation strategies, and determining whether healthy volunteer, patient-only, or combined study models are most appropriate.

The paper also considers how basket studies may support development across multiple autoimmune indications and highlights the importance of aligning trial design with mechanism of action, disease biology, expected depth of B-cell depletion, and potential immune-related risks and highlights the importance of aligning trial design with mechanism of action, disease biology, expected depth of B-cell depletion, and potential immune-related risks.

For biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors, the white paper provides practical guidance on the decisions that can influence early clinical development, including regional strategy, site and investigator selection, biomarker planning, safety monitoring, and the transition from initial proof of mechanism to later-stage studies.

Key areas covered:

The Evolving B-Cell Depletion Landscape: How emerging modalities, including in vivo CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers, may enable deeper and more sustained B-cell depletion.

How emerging modalities, including in vivo CAR-T therapies and T-cell engagers, may enable deeper and more sustained B-cell depletion. First-in-Human Study Design: Considerations for selecting healthy volunteers, patients, or combined development models based on therapeutic risk and mechanism.

Considerations for selecting healthy volunteers, patients, or combined development models based on therapeutic risk and mechanism. Dose and Endpoint Strategy: The role of pharmacodynamic markers, safety monitoring, and dose-escalation frameworks in early clinical studies.

The role of pharmacodynamic markers, safety monitoring, and dose-escalation frameworks in early clinical studies. Basket Study Approaches: Opportunities and challenges associated with evaluating a therapy across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Opportunities and challenges associated with evaluating a therapy across multiple autoimmune diseases. Regional Development Strategy: How regulatory pathways, clinical infrastructure, specialist investigators, and early-phase capabilities can influence country selection.

Download the white paper: B-Cell Depletion in Autoimmune Disease: Considerations for Early Clinical Development

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Novotech is a globally recognized full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and scientific advisory company trusted by biotech and small- to mid-sized pharmaceutical companies to guide drug development at every phase.

With a global footprint that includes 30+ offices across the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe and partnerships with 7,000+ trial sites, Novotech provides clients an accelerated path to bring life-changing therapies to market by providing access to key clinical trial destinations and diverse patient populations.

Through its client-centric service model, Novotech seamlessly integrates people, processes, and technologies to deliver customized solutions that accelerate the path to market for life-changing therapies. By adopting a true partnership approach, Novotech shares a steadfast commitment to client success, empowering innovation, and advancing healthcare worldwide.

Recipient of numerous industry accolades, Novotech is recognized for its excellence in clinical trial execution and innovation. Its deep therapeutic and regulatory expertise, combined with local market insights, ensures streamlined clinical trials, optimized data analytics, and accelerated patient recruitment strategies.

Together with clients, Novotech transforms scientific advancements into therapies that improve global health outcomes, embodying a mission of driving innovation and delivering impactful results

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