Wheeler Bio Appoints Jay Benson as Chief Operating Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, Inc., a U.S.-based contract development and biomanufacturing organization (CDMO), announces the appointment of Jay Benson, M.B.A. as Chief Operating Officer. Benson joins Wheeler at a pivotal moment as the company scales its U.S. operations to meet the growing demand for domestic biologics manufacturing.

Benson brings over two decades of leadership in operations, supply chain, and manufacturing supporting bulk drug substance and final drug product for both clinical and commercial stage products. His background in scaling complex organizations and building resilient biomanufacturing operations enables Wheeler to deliver on its mission of providing agile, domestic biologics manufacturing capacity for biotechnology innovators. As the demand for U.S. based biomanufacturing increases, Wheeler Bio's ModularCMC™ platform is well positioned to streamline the path from discovery to clinical development for antibody-based therapeutics, with maximum speed, agility and scalability while offering a High-Touch approach based on timely transparency, scientific rigor and a true partnering mindset.

"We are thrilled that Jay has decided to join the Wheeler Bio team at this pivotal point in our growth journey," said Patrick Lucy, President and CEO of Wheeler Bio. "Jay's extensive biologics manufacturing experience will benefit both Wheeler and our clients as we work to scale the organization."

In his new role, Benson will oversee Wheeler's manufacturing, supply chain, and operational functions, driving efficiency and readiness as the company accelerates growth. "I am honoured to join Wheeler Bio and work with such a talented team. Together we will continue to build on Wheeler's significant achievements, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and development," said Benson. As a High-Science/High-Touch biologics CDMO, the Wheeler Bio scientific team is deeply talented with aggregate industry experience that includes working on over 1,400 unique molecules, creating the foundation of our ambitious goals.

The appointment follows a series of recent milestones for Wheeler Bio, including the expansion of its state-of-the-art cGMP facility in Oklahoma City with an additional 50,000 square feet of space that can be customized for biopharmaceutical production at the Tower at Convergence. Additionally, the announcement of strategic partnerships with Pharmefex Consulting, and MindImmune Therapeutics, emphasizes Wheeler's recognition of the importance of a partnering ecosystem to streamline biologics development.

With geopolitics and market drivers accelerating the reshoring of biologics manufacturing, Wheeler Bio is well positioned to be a critical partner for biotechnology companies seeking to bring therapies to patients faster, without introducing intellectual property and supply-chain risk.

About Wheeler Bio

Wheeler Bio is a contract development and manufacturing pioneer who has established the ModularCMC™ platform that enables the rapid translation of antibody-based therapeutics from discovery to clinical studies while ensuring scalability in support of advanced development and commercialization. ModularCMC streamlines the path between drug discovery and clinical manufacturing through well-defined systematic work packages ultimately resulting in cGMP product supported by a comprehensive Common Technical Document (CTD) Module 3 for Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs). Wheeler's High Science/High Touch approach combines cutting edge development and cGMP manufacturing technologies with a deeply experienced scientific team committed to timeline transparency, scientific rigor and a true partnering mindset. Wheeler Bio's mission is to accelerate the translation of drug discoveries into clinical impact for our partners and the patients they seek to serve.

