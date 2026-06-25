What Medicare Part D patients need to know about accessing Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) for weight management

A new Medicare pathway, the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, makes Lilly's obesity medicines – a daily pill or the number 1 most prescribed injectable – accessible to eligible Medicare Part D patients beginning July 1

INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced additional details regarding the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge* program taking effect July 1, 2026. Under the program, Medicare Part D patients may be able to access Foundayo (orforglipron) or Zepbound (tirzepatide) KwikPen for single-patient-use for weight management. The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program will be the first time eligible Medicare Part D patients will be able to broadly receive coverage for a GLP-1 for overweight or obesity.1 We believe this is a milestone that reflects growing recognition of the impact of obesity, including in older adults. Below is what patients and their healthcare providers need to know, including an overview of the clinical and program eligibility requirements determined by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Are Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) covered by Medicare through the GLP-1 Bridge program?



Medicare Part D patients who meet the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Clinical Criteria and other CMS eligibility requirements may be able to access Foundayo (orforglipron) or Zepbound (tirzepatide) for weight management under the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program for $50 per month. Other weight management medications are also covered under the program. Coverage begins July 1, 2026, for new and existing patients and will run through December 31, 2027.

Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) are indicated for adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

To learn more, visit www.lilly.com/lillydirect/medicare. For questions about the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, refer to https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/weight-loss-drugs.

Why is this a milestone for people on Medicare living with obesity?



Until now, weight management medications have not been broadly covered by Medicare even though two in five U.S. adults aged 65 and older are living with obesity.2 Creating a Medicare Part D coverage pathway for eligible patients advances Lilly's long-held view of obesity as a chronic disease. It also unlocks access to Lilly's obesity medicines, offering patients and their doctors options rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"Lilly estimates that approximately 20 million Medicare patients may meet clinical criteria for obesity medicines, and starting July 1, eligible patients will be able to get Zepbound or Foundayo for $50 per month," said Ilya Yuffa, executive vice president and president of Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities. "For many, this will be the first time obesity treatment has been within reach. We're proud to offer Foundayo and Zepbound, giving patients and their doctors a real choice between a daily pill that requires no planning around food or drink and the number 1 most prescribed injectable for weight loss.3 Both are proven to deliver meaningful weight loss when paired with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity."

How much do Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) cost through the program?



Medicare Part D patients may be eligible for Foundayo or Zepbound for weight management for $50 a month, with a prior authorization and if they meet the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Clinical Criteria and other CMS eligibility requirements. To learn more, visit www.lilly.com/lillydirect/medicare.

What are Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide)?



Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) are two different Lilly medicines for chronic weight management, giving patients and their healthcare providers a choice of treatment options. Foundayo is a once-daily oral pill that can be taken any time of day, with no planning around food or drink. Zepbound is the most prescribed injectable weight management medication in the U.S. Both are FDA-approved to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, lose excess body weight and keep it off, along with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

How do Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) work in adults age 65 and older?



In separate analyses of Phase 3 trials, both medicines were associated with meaningful weight loss in adults 65 and older, with safety profiles generally consistent with the overall study population. In a post-hoc analysis of ATTAIN-1, adults 65 and older without type 2 diabetes, experienced an average weight loss of 13% when taking the highest dose of Foundayo. In the ATTAIN program, Foundayo also led to reductions in many markers of cardiovascular risk, including waist circumference, non-HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and systolic blood pressure in adults of all ages.6

In a separate 72-week Phase 3 study, SURMOUNT-1, 56.7% of adults of all ages without type 2 diabetes taking Zepbound (15 mg) achieved at least 20% body weight reduction.7 In a prespecified subgroup analysis of this study, adults 65 and older without type 2 diabetes lost an average of 14.1% of their body weight when taking the lowest approved maintenance dose of Zepbound (5 mg), which is only one step up from the starter dose.8

"Obesity is a chronic, complex disease that deserves effective, long-term treatment options at every stage of life," said Rachel Batterham, senior vice president for Global Cardiometabolic Health at Lilly. "Data show Lilly's Foundayo and Zepbound were associated with meaningful weight loss in people aged 65 and older, with safety profiles generally consistent with other age groups, reinforcing that these medicines may be effective and appropriate for older adults."

Who is eligible for these medicines through the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program?



To qualify, a person must meet all of the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Clinical Criteria and other CMS eligibility requirements when treatment is started:9

Be 18 years of age or older

Have Medicare Part D drug coverage (not all plan types are covered) †

Have a valid prescription, be using, or planning to use, Foundayo or Zepbound for weight management, alongside lifestyle modification consistent with the FDA approved labels

Have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher with certain weight-related medical conditions (or have had one before starting a GLP-1 medicine)

Patients currently receiving a GLP-1 through their Part D plan, those with type 2 diabetes, moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea or fatty liver disease are not eligible (a Medicare Part D plan may already cover those conditions).

Patients can talk with their healthcare providers about whether they qualify or refer to https://www.medicare.gov/coverage/weight-loss-drugs.

How can eligible patients get started?



Starting July 1, 2026, eligible patients can begin in five steps:

Talk with a healthcare provider about whether Foundayo or Zepbound is right for them. Request that the provider send a prescription to LillyDirect Pharmacy or a retail pharmacy of their choice. Work with the chosen pharmacy. Ensure that the provider completes a prior authorization. Once approved, the patient pays $50 per month for Foundayo or Zepbound.

LillyDirect can help to determine eligibility and navigate the pre-authorization process. To learn more about eligibility, and see how to get started, visit www.lilly.com/lillydirect/medicare. For questions about Foundayo, Zepbound, or LillyDirect Pharmacy, call 1-844-559-3471.

About Foundayo (orforglipron)



Foundayo (orforglipron) is FDA-approved for adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term, alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity. Foundayo is a once-daily small molecule (non-peptide) oral glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that can be taken any time of the day with no planning around food or drink. Orforglipron was discovered by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and licensed by Lilly in 2018. In addition to chronic weight management, orforglipron is being studied as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, osteoarthritis knee pain, hypertension, peripheral artery disease and stress urinary incontinence.

About Zepbound (tirzepatide) injection



Zepbound (tirzepatide) is the first and only dual GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist obesity medication. Zepbound tackles an underlying cause of excess weight. It reduces appetite and how much you eat. Zepbound is indicated for adults with obesity, or some adults who are overweight and also have at least one weight-related medical problem, to lose weight and keep it off. Additionally, Zepbound is FDA-approved to treat adults with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity. Zepbound should be used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Warnings - Foundayo and Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

About ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 clinical trial program



The ATTAIN Phase 3 global clinical development program for Foundayo (orforglipron) has enrolled more than 4,500 people with obesity or overweight across two global registration trials.

ATTAIN-1 (NCT05869903) is a Phase 3, 72-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Foundayo 5.5 mg, 9 mg and 17.2 mg as a monotherapy to placebo in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes. The trial is the first Phase 3 study of this patient population in which treatment was evaluated as an adjunct to exercise and a balanced, healthy diet rather than a reduced-calorie diet. The trial randomized 3,127 (195 were 65 and older) participants across the U.S., Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Spain and Taiwan in 3:3:3:4 ratio to receive either 5.5 mg, 9 mg or 17.2 mg Foundayo or placebo. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate that Foundayo (5.5 mg, 9 mg or 17.2 mg) is superior to placebo in body weight reduction from baseline after 72 weeks in people with a BMI ≥30.0 kg/m² or a BMI ≥27.0 kg/m² with at least one weight-related comorbidity and a history of at least one self-reported unsuccessful dietary effort to lose body weight.

ATTAIN-2 (NCT05872620) is a Phase 3, 72-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing the efficacy and safety of Foundayo 5.5 mg, 9 mg or 17.2 mg as monotherapy with placebo in adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes. The trial randomized over 1,613 (418 were 65 and older) participants across the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Czechia, Germany, Greece, India, South Korea and Puerto Rico in a 1:1:1:2 ratio to receive either 5.5 mg, 9 mg or 17.2 mg Foundayo or placebo. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate that Foundayo (5.5 mg, 9 mg or 17.2 mg) is superior to placebo in mean body weight change from baseline at 72 weeks in people with a BMI ≥27.0 kg/m² and type 2 diabetes who are on stable treatment with either diet/exercise alone or up to three oral antihyperglycemic medications.

In both trials, all participants in the Foundayo treatment arms started the study at a dose of Foundayo 0.8 mg once-daily and then increased the dose in a step-wise approach at four-week intervals to their final randomized maintenance dose of 5.5 mg (via steps at 0.8 mg and 2.5 mg), 9 mg (via steps at 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg and 5.5 mg) or 17.2 mg (via steps at 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg and 14.5 mg). These trials were conducted using an investigational formulation of Foundayo at dosages equivalent to Foundayo tablets.

The post-hoc analysis included in this press release examined efficacy and safety outcomes in subgroups of participants aged <65 and ≥65 years. Efficacy outcomes were analyzed separately for each study; safety data were pooled. The primary endpoint was percent change in body weight from baseline in Week 72.

Limitations



This is a post-hoc, exploratory analysis of data from the ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 trials. Results are not pre-specified and should be considered hypothesis-generating. The subgroups analyzed (<65 year and ≥65 and) reflect the distribution of participants enrolled in the trials; the number of participants ≥65 is smaller than the <65 subgroup, and formal comparisons between age groups were not pre-specified. These findings will need to be confirmed in dedicated prospective analyses.

About SURMOUNT-1



Throughout the 72-week clinical trial, people who took Zepbound (tirzepatide) sustained weight loss—whether taking the 5 mg, 10 mg or 15 mg dose along with diet and exercise. In a 72-week study of adults without diabetes, average weight loss was 15.0% (34 lbs) for 5 mg, 19.5% (44 lbs) for 10 mg, 20.9% (48 lbs) for 15 mg, and 3.1% (7 lbs) for placebo. Average starting weights were 226.8 lbs for 5 mg, 233.3 lbs for 10 mg, 232.8 lbs for 15 mg, and 231.0 lbs for placebo.

Limitations of the SURMOUNT-1 prespecified subgroup analysis:

This was a prespecified sub‑group analysis among the secondary endpoints of the SURMOUNT‑1 study. This analysis was not adjusted for type I error.

Endnotes and References



*Terms apply. Eligibility based on Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Clinical Criteria. Prescription required. Talk to your doctor to learn more.



†Ineligible plan types:

Private fee-for-service (PFFS) plans

Section 1876 cost contract plans

Section 1833 health care prepayment plans (HCPPs)

PACE organizations

Fallback plans

Religious fraternal benefit (RFB) plans

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Contract Year 2026 Policy and Technical Changes to the Medicare Advantage Program, Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit Program, Medicare Cost Plan Program, and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. Federal Register. December 10, 2024. Available at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2024-12-10/pdf/2024-27939.pdf Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics. Older Americans: key indicators of well-being. Published May 2024. Accessed February 4, 2026. https://agingstats.gov/docs/LatestReport/Older-Americans-2024-508-May-update.pdf Based on IQVIA® National Prescription Audit (NPA) Data for both new and refill prescriptions (total) in the U.S. as of 01/10/2025. Data accessed 01/14/2026, representing 94% of prescription data in US. Total prescription volumes and shares for obesity management therapies include Zepbound®, Wegovy®, Saxenda®, Belviq®, Contrave®, Qsymia®, Xenical® and other obesity management medicines. Other product/company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners. Foundayo. Prescribing Information. Lilly USA, LLC. Zepbound. Prescribing Information. Lilly USA, LLC. Horn DB, et al. Orforglipron for Obesity Treatment in Older Patients ≥65 Years With or Without Type 2 Diabetes. Presented at: European Congress on Obesity (ECO); May 12–15, 2026; Istanbul, Turkey. Jastreboff AM, Aronne LJ, Ahmad NN, et al. Tirzepatide once weekly for the treatment of obesity. N Engl J Med. 2022;387(3)(Incl suppl mat):205-216. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2206038 Data on File. DOF-ZP-US-0060. Lilly USA, LLC. Medicare GLP-1 Bridge. CMS.gov, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, www.cms.gov/medicare/coverage/prescription-drug-coverage/medicare- glp-1 -bridge. Accessed 24 June 2026.

INDICATION AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS



Foundayo (fown-DAY-oh) is a prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Foundayo should not be used with other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Foundayo is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings – Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Foundayo if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Foundayo if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Foundayo if you have had a serious allergic reaction to orforglipron or any of the ingredients in Foundayo.

Foundayo may cause serious side effects, including:

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop taking Foundayo and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without nausea or vomiting. Sometimes you may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back.

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Foundayo with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as an insulin or sulfonylurea. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness, or feeling jittery.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Foundayo and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Foundayo.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Foundayo. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Foundayo may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell your healthcare providers that you are taking Foundayo before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects



The most common side effects of Foundayo include nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach (abdominal) pain, headache, swollen belly, feeling tired, belching, heartburn, gas, and hair loss. These are not all the possible side effects of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or doesn't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before taking Foundayo

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take. Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works.

Foundayo may affect the way some medicines work, and some medicines may affect the way Foundayo works. Pregnancy Exposure Registry : There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Eli Lilly and Company at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Foundayo during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Eli Lilly and Company at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979). If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you take Foundayo. Birth control pills may not work as well while taking Foundayo. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo.

Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 30 days after starting Foundayo and for 30 days after each dose increase of Foundayo. Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❏ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas or kidneys, or severe problems with your liver, severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?



❏ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?



❏ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?



❏ Are you pregnant or plan to become pregnant? Foundayo may harm your unborn baby.



❏ Are you breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed? Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with Foundayo.



❏ Do you take any other prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, or herbal supplements?

How to take

Take Foundayo exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to.

Use Foundayo with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Take Foundayo by mouth 1 time each day, with or without food.

Swallow tablets whole. Do not break, crush, or chew the tablet.

If you miss a dose, take it as soon as possible. Do not take 2 doses of Foundayo in the same day.

take doses of Foundayo in the same day. Do not take more than 1 tablet per day.

If you miss taking Foundayo for 7 or more days in a row, call your healthcare provider to talk about how to restart your treatment.

If you take too much Foundayo, call your healthcare provider or Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Learn more



Foundayo is a prescription medicine available in 0.8 mg, 2.5 mg, 5.5 mg, 9 mg, 14.5 mg, or 17.2 mg oral tablets. For more information, call 1-800-545-5979 or go to foundayo.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Foundayo but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other healthcare provider about Foundayo and how to take it. Your doctor is the best person to help you decide if Foundayo is right for you.

OG CON BS APR2026

INDICATIONS AND SAFETY SUMMARY WITH WARNINGS



Zepbound® (ZEHP-bownd) is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help adults with:

obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity to improve their OSA.

Zepbound contains tirzepatide and should not be used with other tirzepatide-containing products or any GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines. It is not known if Zepbound is safe and effective for use in children.

Warnings - Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider.

Do not use Zepbound if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC).

Do not use Zepbound if you have Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

Do not use Zepbound if you have had a serious allergic reaction to tirzepatide or any of the ingredients in Zepbound.

KwikPen®: Do not share your KwikPen with other people, even if the pen needle has been changed. You may give other people a serious infection or get a serious infection from them.

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Dehydration leading to kidney problems. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea that does not go away.

Gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems have happened in some people who use Zepbound. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you get symptoms of gallbladder problems, which may include pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Zepbound and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel pain from your abdomen to your back.

Serious allergic reactions. Stop using Zepbound and get medical help right away if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue or throat, problems breathing or swallowing, severe rash or itching, fainting or feeling dizzy, or very rapid heartbeat.

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Your risk for getting low blood sugar may be higher if you use Zepbound with medicines that can cause low blood sugar, such as sulfonylurea or insulin. Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, sweating, confusion or drowsiness, headache, blurred vision, slurred speech, shakiness, fast heartbeat, anxiety, irritability, mood changes, hunger, weakness or feeling jittery.

Changes in vision in patients with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Zepbound.

Food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Zepbound may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Zepbound before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures.

Common side effects



The most common side effects of Zepbound include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdominal) pain, indigestion, injection site reactions, feeling tired, allergic reactions, belching, hair loss, and heartburn. These are not all the possible side effects of Zepbound. Talk to your healthcare provider about any side effects that bothers you or don't go away.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You can report side effects at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Before using Zepbound

Your healthcare provider should show you how to use Zepbound before you use it for the first time.

Talk to your healthcare provider about low blood sugar and how to manage it. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines to treat diabetes including an insulin or sulfonylurea.

If you take birth control pills by mouth, talk to your healthcare provider before you use Zepbound. Birth control pills may not work as well while using Zepbound. Your healthcare provider may recommend another type of birth control for 4 weeks after you start Zepbound and for 4 weeks after each increase in your dose of Zepbound.

Review these questions with your healthcare provider:

❏ Do you have other medical conditions, including problems with your pancreas, or severe problems with your stomach, such as slowed emptying of your stomach (gastroparesis) or problems digesting food?



❏ Do you take diabetes medicines, such as insulin or sulfonylureas?



❏ Do you have a history of diabetic retinopathy?



❏ Are you scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)?



❏ Do you take any other prescription medicines or over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, or herbal supplements?



❏ Are you pregnant, plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to breastfeed? Zepbound may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant while using Zepbound. Zepbound may pass into your breast milk. You should talk with your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while using Zepbound.

Pregnancy Exposure Registry: There will be a pregnancy exposure registry for women who have taken Zepbound during pregnancy. The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider about how you can take part in this registry, or you may contact Lilly at 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979).

How to take

Read the Instructions for Use that come with Zepbound.

Use Zepbound exactly as your healthcare provider says.

Use Zepbound with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Inject Zepbound under the skin (subcutaneously) of your stomach (abdomen), thigh, or have another person inject in the back of the upper arm. Do not inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously).

inject ZEPBOUND into a muscle (intramuscularly) or vein (intravenously). Use Zepbound 1 time each week, at any time of the day.

Change (rotate) your injection site with each weekly injection. Do not use the same site for each injection.

If you take too much Zepbound, call your healthcare provider, call the Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.

Zepbound is approved as a 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg injection.

Learn more



Zepbound is a prescription medicine. For more information, call 1-800-LillyRx (1-800-545-5979) or go to www.zepbound.lilly.com.

This summary provides basic information about Zepbound but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your healthcare provider. Be sure to talk to your healthcare provider about Zepbound and how to take it. Your healthcare provider is the best person to help you decide if Zepbound is right for you.

ZP CON BS 25FEB2026

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names



All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are referenced in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements about the supply and access of Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron) as a treatment for adults with obesity or overweight and Foundayo as a treatment for adults with obesity or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems and reflects Lilly's current belief and expectations. However, as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in the process of drug research, development, access, and commercialization. Among other things, there can be no guarantee that future study results will be consistent with the results to date, that Zepbound or Foundayo will receive additional regulatory approvals, or that Lilly will execute its access and other strategies as planned. For further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see Lilly's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

CMAT-23048 6/2026 ©Lilly USA, LLC 2026. All rights reserved.

Refer to: Rachel Sorvig; sorvig_rachel@lilly.com (Media)



Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com (Investors)

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SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company