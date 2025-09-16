WesternU researchers show Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment improves efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine

POMONA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) enhances immune responses to COVID-19 vaccination, according to a recent study published by Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) researchers and their colleagues.

In this randomized trial of 104 participants (primary analysis in 51 COVID-19-naïve subjects), published in Virus Research, participants who received a brief, five-minute lymphatic OMT protocol immediately after COVID-19 vaccination and the day after each dose had boosted antibody levels at three weeks and showed a greater overall antibody response through 13 weeks compared with usual care, especially in those without a prior COVID-19 infection.

For those infected with COVID-19, participants who received OMT recovered faster and reported less severe symptoms. Participants with breakthrough infections who received OMT experienced shorter illness durations (an average of 4.5 days compared to 8 days) and fewer days of medication use (an average of 1.5 days versus 5 days) than those with breakthrough infections who did not receive OMT.

"For patients, these results mean that there are ways we might be able to improve the response to a vaccination that might lead to better outcomes," said COMP Professor and Chief Medical Officer of the WesternU Health Medical Center Brian Loveless, DO '02, one of the co-authors of the study. "For physicians, what we tried to show was that a short, simple intervention could give their patients an improved response that might translate into better effect for at-risk patients or better effect for people who might have more significant response to an infection. This is a simple way for physicians to help those patients even more."

Citation: Eric S. Martinez, Sebastien Fuchs, Hendrik Szurmant, Xunxuan Chen, Andrew Comer, Edward Lee, Raymond Hruby, Rebecca Giusti, Brian Loveless, Julieanne P. Sees, Paula Crone, Laura J. Peek, Gary Pestano, Bin Xie, Joseph Zammuto, Sir Robert Hostoffer, Jesus Sanchez. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine immune response to the addition of osteopathic manipulative treatment with lymphatic pumps: a randomized controlled trial. Virus Research, Volume 359. 2025. 199607. ISSN 0168-1702. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.virusres.2025.199607



Authors note this is a pilot/initial randomized trial and recommend larger, multi-center studies to confirm generalizability.

This interprofessional study brought together physicians and scientists with backgrounds in osteopathic medicine, microbiology, pharmacology and biostatistics.

"These were exciting findings because for me as a non-DO, I was really coming to this project trying to support the DO philosophy and the DO observations by creating this very solid scientific protocol to be able to go out in the world and demonstrate what we are saying is actually verifiable by science," said COMP Associate Professor and study co-first author Sébastien Fuchs, MD, PhD. "The results of the study demonstrate that OMT manipulation at the time of the vaccinations will be able to improve the efficacy and the protection of the patients from the vaccines against the disease they were exposed to. This is particularly important to ameliorate the vaccination process and improve the population immunity."

"The evidence speaks for itself. OMT is a powerful, non-invasive intervention that can strengthen the body's immune response while promoting wellness and balance," said American Osteopathic Association President Robert Piccinini, DO, D.FACN. "This groundbreaking research underscores the significance of OMT as a complementary treatment, offering patients a natural way to support their immune system. OMT has a significant role for enhancing overall body function. Our whole person approach is showcasing its multifaceted benefits for patients."

"The American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) is proud to be a lead funder of this pilot study," said AOF CEO Rita Forden. "Supporting scholarly research is a core priority of our mission, advancing programs that promote Osteopathic medicine and enhance patient-centered care. This study, led by Osteopathic Physicians, reflects the very values of our profession and holds the promise of improving lives worldwide."

