SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

West to Host Second-Quarter 2025 Conference Call

July 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

EXTON, Pa., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking here. To ask questions on the conference call, participants need to register in advance by clicking here.  Registered telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will enable them to ask questions on the call. 

A slide presentation will be made available on the day of the call in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West  

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2024 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-host-second-quarter-2025-conference-call-302499084.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac