Wave Life Sciences Announces Virtual Research Day on October 29th and Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that it will host a virtual Research Day on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. In addition, members of Wave’s management team are scheduled to participate in several upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

Bernstein 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 2:50 p.m. ET

Details: Erik Ingelsson, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat

Stifel Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Details: Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and CEO, and Erik Ingelsson will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat

Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Details: Paul Bolno will participate in a panel discussing RNA editing therapeutics

Wave’s 2025 Virtual Research Day

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Details: More details to follow

Live webcasts of these presentations can be accessed by visiting “Investor Events” on the Investors section of the Wave Life Sciences website: https://ir.wavelifesciences.com/events-publications/events. Replays of these presentations will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s broad RNA therapeutics toolkit. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible”, Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

