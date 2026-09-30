Wave Life Sciences Announces GSK’s Selection of siRNA program to Transition to GSK for Further Development

Candidate selected by GSK utilizes Wave’s best-in-class SpiNA design siRNA and triggers a milestone payment to Wave; three additional collaboration programs advancing

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that as part of the companies’ research collaboration, GSK has selected a candidate for a hepatology indication to transition into GSK’s development pipeline. This program was developed using Wave’s proprietary SpiNA design GalNAc-siRNA.

“The advancement of this development candidate by GSK reflects the recognition of Wave’s differentiated technology, including our best-in-class SpiNA design siRNA,” said Paul Bolno, MD, MBA. “Our SpiNA siRNA compounds demonstrate superior pharmacology, including improved potency, durability and Ago2 loading versus comparator formats. Our collaboration with GSK continues to leverage the versatility of our PRISM™ platform coupled with human genetic insights to advance novel oligonucleotide therapeutics. With this new hepatic program now transitioning to candidate, our collaboration momentum continues as we have three additional programs rapidly advancing towards candidate selection, all leveraging our proprietary PRISM chemistry.”

Wave will receive a $12 million milestone payment for this candidate selection. In addition, Wave is eligible to receive up to $330 - $375 million in development, launch, and commercial milestones for each collaboration program, plus tiered royalties on net sales. Wave is currently advancing three additional collaboration programs towards potential candidate selection.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s PRISM® platform combines multiple RNA medicine modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible,” Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, our expectations for programs we develop using our proprietary SpiNA design GalNAc-siRNA and their best-in-class potential; our potential to earn substantial additional milestone payments and tiered royalties under our GSK collaboration; and our belief supported by data that our SpiNA siRNA compounds demonstrate superior therapeutic properties than comparator formats. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and important factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Wave’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as amended, and in other filings Wave makes with the SEC from time to time. Wave undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.



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