Waters Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

January 17, 2025 | 
MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q4 2024 financial results conference call live on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least March 12th, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

