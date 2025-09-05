Vyome Holdings Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2 Study of VT-1953 in Malignant Fungating Wounds (MFW) and Provides Update on MFW market opportunity

VT-1953 continues to significantly improve the primary endpoint

Co-founder Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta to discuss over a live video conference

VT-1953 treatment significantly reduced malignant fungating wound-associated malodor (primary endpoint) (P<0.001). Patients also reported significant improvements in lesion pain (P<0.001) and Quality of Life (P<0.001), both secondary and exploratory endpoints, respectively.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIND), a clinical-stage healthcare holding company, today announced the interim results from its investigator-initiated Phase 2 PoC study of VT-1953 topical gel in patients with malignant fungating wounds (“MFW”). The interim results were first presented at the recent annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. Vyome Co-founder Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta will host a live video conference on Monday, September 8, to share more about the preliminary results and the MFW market in advance of full results, which are expected in October 2026.

MFW is a debilitating condition that occurs in 5-14% of advanced cancer patients and it’s estimated that there are over 650,000 patients with advanced cancer in the US, with approximately 10 million patients globally. These numbers were recently confirmed in the latest research published in June 2025 (1). Cancer cells break through the skin and cause a chronic wound (MFW), which is extremely distressing to patients, given the high burden of symptoms, including extreme malodor, severe pain, a feeling of shame, low self-esteem, and social isolation (2).

VT-1953 topical gel is designed to treat the symptoms of MFW by targeting the cause of malodor and inhibiting the drivers of inflammation. In prior clinical studies, VT-1953 topical gel has been well tolerated in over 500 patients. The current results showed encouraging signals of efficacy against symptoms of MFW in both investigator- and patient-reported outcomes.

VT-1953, which exerts an immuno-anti-inflammatory effect by targeting TLR-MD2 and DNA gyrase, significantly reduced malodor symptom (P<0.001), as scored by clinical investigators using a TELER Odor scale, the primary endpoint in this interim analysis. Patients also reported a significant reduction in lesion pain scored on a visual analog scale (VAS) (P<0.001) and an improvement in Quality of Life (P<0.001), both secondary and exploratory end points, respectively, in the study. No clinically significant adverse trends were noted with VT-1953 administration (3).

“Despite a large number of cancer patients suffering from the symptoms of MFW, there are no FDA-approved options for MFW,” said Dr. Sengupta, Co-founder of Vyome and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “These early observations suggest VT-1953 is meeting the clinical benchmarks to advance further in clinical trials, and offer hope that a breakthrough treatment is potentially on the horizon for patients with MFW. I am excited to discuss our interim results further on Monday, September 8, 2025 as well as our plan for upcoming milestones for this particular application.”

Venkat Nelabhotla, CEO of Vyome, stated: “We are excited with the interim efficacy signals and to share more about the MFW market opportunity. MFW is a large, unmet addressable potential market opportunity of $1B in the United States alone, offering the opportunity to clinically develop and commercialize VT-1953 to positively impact patient lives. Based on our data, Vyome anticipates interacting with the FDA in early 2026. I look forward to advancing this program as part of our broader chronic immune-inflammation portfolio.”

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy, Vyome’s future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. Vyome cautions you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Vyome’s ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; Vyome’s ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Vyome’s assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release except as may be required under applicable securities law.

