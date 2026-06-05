Vycellix to Provide Universal Cell Cancer Therapy Progress Reports at Upcoming Investor & Partnering Meetings

- June events include USA trade mission to Norway (Oslo), the EHA Annual Meeting (Stockholm) and BIO International Convention (San Diego)

BOCA RATON, Fla. & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DrivenbyPurpose--Vycellix, Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies designed to overcome the risk of immune rejection and redefine functional persistence with durability, today announced the Company will attend a series of upcoming investor and partnering meetings to share progress reports on the Company’s universal cell therapy platforms and product candidates targeting multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia and urothelial cancers.

Vycellix is attending:

June 8-9: U.S. Department of Commerce Certified Trade Mission to Norway in Oslo

June 11-14: European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress in Stockholm

June 22-25: BIO International Convention in San Diego (Florida Pavilion, Booth# 1319)

To request a meeting with Vycellix at any of these events, please contact Doug Calder at dcalder@vycellix.com.

Vycellix recently announced the successful completion of pre-clinical development for its universal cell engineering platform (VY-UC) with rigorous studies across many donor cell types proving robust immune evasion with functional persistence. The Company is now preparing for first-in-human clinical validation by seeking regulatory approval in Sweden to initiate a Phase 1 study for its lead VY-UC product candidate, a novel, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapy (VNK-101) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

To view VY-UC mechanism-of-action video, please visit:

https://vycellix.com/universal-cells-2026/

The Company has also generated new data in AML and urothelial cancers supporting further development of its VY-GAGE platform and product candidates to engineer persistent allogeneic effector cells capable of delivering multiple disease-targeting payloads directly to tumor sites using logic-gated CARs and proprietary cleavable linkers, which when tumor-activated, deploy potent multi-antigen engagers, CARs and cytokines. This approach is believed to be safer with optimized target engagement and more effective by limiting cytotoxic killing to only occur within the solid tumor microenvironment.

To view VY-GAGE mechanism-of-action video, please visit:

https://vycellix.com/tumor-activated-engagers/

About Vycellix, Inc.

With dual headquarters Florida and Sweden, Vycellix is a biotechnology cell therapy company with the mission to deliver superior outcomes for patients through the delivery of highly innovative allogeneic medicines that eliminate the risk of immune rejection to confer functional persistence with therapeutic durability.

The Company is redefining off-the-shelf, donor-cell-based treatment strategies by leveraging its two transformational platforms: 1) VY-UC, a single-engineering-step CD45 engager that prevents immune rejection of grafted cells while preserving donor cell viability, fitness, function with persistence, and 2) VY-GAGE, a first-in-class cell therapy that consolidates multi-modal immunotherapies into a single tumor-directed therapy expected to minimize “on-target, off-tumor” adverse events, while optimizing target engagement.

Vycellix’s foundational science was developed at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet and the Company is a partner in ‘NextGenNK’, Sweden’s Innovation Agency’s Competence Center focused on the development of next-generation NK cell therapies.

For more information, please visit: www.Vycellix.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to the pre-clinical, regulatory, clinical and/or commercial development and all anticipated uses of VY-OZ, VY-X, VY-M, VY-UC and VY-GAGE, and the Company’s plans for seeking out-licensing opportunities for these assets. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with immuno-discovery product development, including risks associated with advancing products to human clinical trials and/or ultimately regulatory and commercial success which is subject to the uncertainty of regulatory approval, market adoption and other risks and uncertainties affecting Vycellix and its development programs. Other risks and uncertainties of which Vycellix is not currently aware may also affect Vycellix’s forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. Vycellix undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

Vycellix Corporate Contact:

Douglas W. Calder, President

Phone: (772)-418-6302

Email: dcalder@vycellix.com