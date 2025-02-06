SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Voyager to Present at Oppenheimer 25th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 2:40 p.m. ET on February 11, 2025.

A webcast of the presentation will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Contacts

Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com
Investors: Mike Hencke, mhencke@kendallir.com
Media: Brooke Shenkin, brooke@scientpr.com

Massachusetts Events
Voyager Therapeutics
