Press Releases

Vor Bio to Participate in the 46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will be presenting and hosting 1x1 investor meetings at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, MA.

Presentation: Monday, March 2, 2026 at 9:50am – 10:20 am ET
Location: Regis

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be remain available for a period of 90 days on the Company’s website at: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


