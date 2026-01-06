SUBSCRIBE
Vor Bio to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will be presenting and hosting 1x1 investor meetings at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation: Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 10:30am – 11:10 am PT
Location: The Westin St. Francis, Georgian Room

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


Massachusetts Events
Vor Bio
