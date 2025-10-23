SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vor Bio to Host Webcast on Late-Breaking China Phase 3 Telitacicept Data in Primary Sjögren’s Disease

October 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, announced today that it will host a live webcast to present and discuss the newly disclosed, late-breaking 48-week Phase 3 clinical data in China for telitacicept in primary Sjögren’s disease. The study was conducted by Vor Bio’s collaborator RemeGen Co., Ltd (HKEX: 9995, SHA: 688331).

During the webcast, Vor Bio management, joined by Ronald van Vollenhoven, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Rheumatology at Amsterdam University Medical Center, will review key efficacy and safety results from the trial.

Webcast Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Access: 

  • Listen Only: Listeners can register for the webcast via this LINK
  • Listen and Live Q&A: Analysts or investors wishing to participate in the Q&A session should use this LINK

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available via the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/ approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion and will remain available for a period of 30 days.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


Massachusetts China Phase III Data Autoimmune disease
Vor Bio
