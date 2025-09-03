Vor Bio Appoints Adi Osovsky, S.J.D. as General Counsel

Experienced legal leader brings deep expertise in governance, strategic transactions, and risk management to support Vor Bio’s growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Adi Osovsky, S.J.D. as General Counsel. Dr. Osovsky brings 17 years of corporate counsel and law firm experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

“We are delighted to welcome Adi to Vor Bio at this important stage in our growth,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Adi’s proven experience advising public biopharmaceutical companies on governance, compliance, and strategic transactions makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team. Her counsel will be invaluable as we advance our late-stage clinical programs and prepare for growth.”

Dr. Osovsky joins Vor Bio from iTeos Therapeutics, where she served as Executive Vice President, Head of Legal & Corporate Secretary. In that role, she led all of the company’s corporate legal and compliance activities and oversaw information technology. She previously held senior legal roles at Sarepta Therapeutics, supporting corporate transactions, securities matters, and governance through a period of rapid growth and transformation. Earlier in her career, she was an associate in the Capital Markets practice at Sullivan & Worcester LLP, where she advised biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on corporate finance, governance, and securities regulation.

Dr. Osovsky holds an LL.B. from Tel Aviv University and both an LL.M. and an S.J.D. in Securities Regulation from Harvard Law School.

“I am thrilled to join Vor Bio at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Osovsky. “Vor Bio’s mission to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases deeply resonates with me, and I look forward to partnering with this talented team to advance the company’s mission and enable long-term success for patients.”

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “enable,” “expect,” “initiate,” “intend,” “may,” “on-track,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “update,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Vor Bio’s statements regarding its development and growth plans and other statements that are not historical fact. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Vor Bio’s most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Carl Mauch

cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer

investors@vorbio.com