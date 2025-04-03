Vizgen Announces End of Litigation with 10x Genomics and Harvard University

Settlement Supports Vizgen’s Continued Commercialization and Ongoing Development of Transformative MERFISH Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#neuroscience--Vizgen, Inc., the life sciences company revolutionizing spatial genomics research and driving innovation in spatial multi-omics, today released an open letter in response to the settlement of litigation between Vizgen, Harvard University and 10X Genomics in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Dear Customers, Researchers and Friends of Vizgen:

On February 5th, we secured an important settlement putting an end to litigation, including cases in the U.S. and Europe, with 10X Genomics and Harvard University. Immediately following this settlement, Vizgen, together with these two parties, filed a joint stipulation of dismissal after three full days of trial in the US District Court for the District of Delaware. More recently, the parties finalized definitive agreements associated with the settlement.

What this means is that in this case competition and innovation won over the distracting litigation that threatened to undermine the emergence of new science. With the 10x and Harvard dispute resolved, the freedom to operate our technology is secured and we move ahead in continuing to build a premier intellectual property portfolio in the field of spatial biology. Further, the outcome is a testament to the inventiveness of our founders, led by Dr. Xiaowei Zhuang. Dr. Zhuang is the David B. Arnold, Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University and a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.

We extend our deep and ongoing gratitude to members of the global scientific community for your trust in this technology since the introduction of MERSCOPE® in 2021 and through a protracted legal process. During this period, you have advanced fields ranging from neurodegenerative disease to oncology and beyond, publishing insights in what are now the more than 300 pre-print and peer-reviewed studies and articles featuring MERFISH and other Vizgen technologies.

Poised at the front-end of a new technology launch cycle, we’re more excited than ever to serve you in your science.

Forward we go, together!

All the best,

Rob Carson

Chief Executive Officer

Vizgen, Inc.

About Vizgen®

Vizgen is at the forefront of spatial biology and multi-omics innovation. Through its pioneering MERFISH technology and MERSCOPE® Platform for in situ single-cell spatial genomics and its high-fidelity InSituPlex® protein assays and AI-driven STARVUE™ spatial image analysis technology, Vizgen delivers unmatched tools that enable researchers to uncover deep insights into human biology and achieve breakthroughs in understanding mechanisms of complex diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Vizgen is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and can be found online at www.vizgen.com and www.ultivue.com. Connect on social media Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts



Media Contact

Brittany Auclair

Vizgen

Brittany.auclair@vizgen.com