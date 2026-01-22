Vivani Subsidiary Cortigent to Present Orion System’s Advanced Brain Implant Technology in Poster Session at NANS 2026

Cortigent is a leading developer of brain interface devices based on precision neurostimulation technology

The company’s new Orion cortical stimulation system for visual perception, designed to treat most common forms of blindness, successfully completed a six-year Early Feasibility Study

Cortigent is also developing a new medical device aimed at improving the recovery of arm and hand motion in patients suffering from paralysis due to stroke

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) (“Vivani” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing miniature, ultra long-acting drug implants, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cortigent, Inc. (“Cortigent”) will present an award-winning poster detailing the technical aspects of its Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis System that is under development to deliver meaningful visual perception to blind persons. The presentation will take place at the North American Neuromodulation Society (“NANS”) annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 23, 2026.

“The investigational Orion system features one of the smallest and highest-count micro-electrode neurostimulators evaluated in human clinical studies. The array is implanted on the surface of the brain involved in vision – the visual cortex – and the micro-electrodes deliver precisely controlled electrical charges that elicit spots of light called phosphenes corresponding to video input from a small camera worn by the blind person,” said Jerry Ok, engineering lead at Cortigent. “Miniature form factor, high-channel count stimulation, and precise real-time parameter control,” he noted, “can enable consistent visual perception that could eventually make Orion a useful navigational tool for people who are completely blind.”

The NANS poster provides insights into Orion’s design. The system uses an implantable pulse generator (IPG) design with 60 outputs in a package the size of about three stacked dimes connected to a 60-electrode cortical surface array, and a wireless wearable system for real-time data processing and communication. The electrode array design has proven safe and functional for more than 17 years after implantation in the delicate retinal tissue of the eye by the Argus® II, the company’s previously marketed artificial vision device. The Argus II is the only artificial vision device ever approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Our team is developing precision neurostimulation technology to address critical medical conditions that cannot be treated by drugs,” commented Cortigent CEO Jonathan Adams. “We look forward to contributing to the collective advancement of electrical brain implant technologies and interacting with world-leading researchers at the upcoming North American Neuromodulation Society annual meeting.”

About Cortigent, Inc.

Cortigent, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vivani, is developing brain implant devices to help patients recover critical body functions. Our patent-protected precision neurostimulation technology platform leverages neuroscience and proprietary microelectronics to create advanced medical devices. Our predecessor, Second Sight Medical Products, previously marketed Argus® II, the first and only medical device to obtain FDA approval to treat a rare form of blindness. This innovative device has helped hundreds of profoundly blind patients to achieve meaningful visual perception. Cortigent’s next generation investigational system, the Orion® cortical stimulation system, has been designed to treat blindness caused by common conditions including glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Orion has an FDA Breakthrough Device designation, completed a 6-year Early Feasibility Study in 2025 with promising safety and efficacy results and is covered by an extensive intellectual property estate. Cortigent is also applying its core technology to improving recovery of arm and hand motion in patients with paralysis due to stroke. For more information and patient videos, please visit: www.cortigent.com.

About Vivani Medical, Inc.

Leveraging its proprietary NanoPortal™ platform, Vivani develops biopharmaceutical implants designed to deliver drug molecules steadily over extended periods of time with the goal of guaranteeing adherence and improving patient tolerance to their medication. Vivani is developing a portfolio of GLP-1 based implants for metabolic diseases including obesity and type-2 diabetes. These NanoPortal implants are designed to provide patients with the opportunity to realize the full potential benefit of their medication by avoiding the numerous challenges associated with the daily or weekly administration of orals and injectables, including tolerability issues and loss of efficacy. Medication non-adherence occurs when patients do not take their medication as prescribed. This affects an alarming number of patients, approximately 50%, including those taking daily pills. For more information, please visit: www.vivani.com.

